End of friendship? Xi Jinping hates Putin

Beijing and Russia, the two countries that hosted their leaders, are worried about the results of the G7 summit in Japan. It is not without reason that they condemned the final communiqué issued by the representatives of the richest democracies in the world at the end of the summit. He calls on Moscow and Beijing to come to an agreement and draws clear red lines between the Kremlin and the Chinese leadership.

Xi Jinping, who shares a hatred of freedom, human rights and democracy with Vladimir Putin, entered into an alliance with Moscow mainly because he wanted to sell the Chinese people a war against Ukraine as a war against the United States of America.

His message was: Today Washington is attacking Russia, tomorrow the People’s Republic. However, Xi assumes that the Kremlin will subjugate Ukraine in the blink of an eye. Then he could side with the winner and shine.

He could then better motivate his compatriots to war with neighboring democratic Taiwan, because in Chinese rhetoric Taipei has become a vassal of the United States. A war against Taiwan would therefore be a war against the United States.

One of Xi’s strengths was the influence of his diplomats in the countries of the so-called “Global South”. From Africa to South Asia, the People’s Republic of China maintains economic and political relations there, which helped set the tone for the Kremlin’s wartime narrative.

kyiv had only ten embassies in Africa and was therefore inferior to the power of Chinese communications. But it’s all over.

straighten out the lies

President Woodymyr Zeenski’s meeting with Indian representatives at the G7 summit is just one of many meetings in recent weeks that have tipped the balance in Kyiv’s favor. Before his trip to Japan, the Ukrainian president also spoke with representatives of the Persian Gulf states to convince them to support Ukraine, not Russia.

This is how Zeenski and his diplomats want to explain the lies that Moscow and Beijing are feeding to the countries of the Global South, which, far from what is really happening, rely mainly on information from third parties.

For example, kyiv must explain that when annexing Crimea in 2014, it wanted to adopt a neutral position and not join NATO. Indeed, the Kremlin and Beijing claim that the “special military operation” only became necessary because NATO wanted to aggressively deploy on Russia’s doorstep.

This point of view is also shared by Brazilian President Lula da Silva who was re-elected. He did not find time to meet the Ukrainian president at the G7 summit.

Contrary to the expectations of southern countries

Nevertheless, the presence of the Brazilian, Indian and Indonesian delegations at the G7 summit met a need that the countries of the South have been formulating for some time: they want to be properly represented in the bodies that are ultimately responsible for running the world.

The distance that India and Brazil have shown towards the West vis-à-vis Russian aggression is ultimately also due to the lack of representation.

As emerging countries, their economies and therefore the political stability of their countries risk a great catastrophe if they openly take sides for one or the other. Beijing is Brasilia’s largest lender and economic partner to New Delhi, followed by the United States, Japan and the EU.

A reasonable view of one’s own interests

Multipolarity therefore does not mean moral ambiguity or even indifference, but rather a legitimate and self-interested view of one’s own national interests, which, in a difficult situation, would not be sufficiently taken into account by any of the superpowers, neither the United States nor the People’s Republic of China.

Polls show that people in the South have a more positive view of the People’s Republic of China than those in the West. However, they are far from euphoric. The American presentation of the war in Ukraine as an almost cosmic struggle between democracy and dictatorships is viewed critically.

As long as Washington allows arms sales to the world’s worst despots, US subsidies are not a credible defender of human rights and the rule of law. In the countries of the South, the crimes of the colonial era committed by European countries are not forgotten either.

End of neutrality?

Therefore, the G7 Summit will do the only right thing: invite representatives of these important new players on the international scene to speak to them in partnership and convince them with arguments.

The fact that President Zeensky seeks this personal dialogue will ultimately serve the cause of the Ukrainians. Their president rightly pointed out crimes against humanity that the Kremlin dictator, Putin, allows to be committed in Ukraine because when it comes to war crimes, there is no neutrality, no two opinions.

That is why, sooner or later, Beijing will find itself without those allies who, thanks to their neutrality, have so far helped to protect Putin’s wartime Russia from the phalanx of sympathy.

Try to minimize the damage

The Central Asia summit, convened by Xi Jinping at the same time as the G7 meeting, showed that Beijing must now significantly limit the damage it has suffered as a result of its alliance with Vladimir Putin.

China’s ambassador to France recently said that all of the nation states that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union had no legitimacy. This was to reinforce Putin’s claim that Ukraine is not a state at all. However, this has been met with reluctance not only in Ukraine, as expected, but also in the Baltic and Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which Xi is trying to appease at a summit. specially summoned.

Xi Jinping’s “wolf warrior” anti-Western diplomacy tactics have failed miserably. NATO is stronger than ever today Putin and Xi’s challenge to world peace has been recognized around the world, from Washington to Berlin, and the military is beginning to modernize accordingly.

A failure of diplomacy

The fact that Moscow stands to lose the war in Ukraine raises hopes that Taiwan can also fend off a Chinese invasion. That’s not all. The Kremlin assault is a demonstration of how the free world could come to the aid of an island democracy in the event of war without having to send in troops.

At the same time, Xi can say goodbye to his desire to annex the entire Western Pacific without a fight. Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and India have reaffirmed their alliance with the United States and increased their military spending. After the end of the G7 Summit, the People’s Daily, a Chinese Communist Party propaganda newspaper, sneered that the US goal was to create a new NATO in the Pacific region.

Eventually, it will be a question of convincing Beijing to abandon Moscow’s support. This will have to be done with the same willingness to talk as is currently the case with India and Brazil and the other 40 countries that have yet to give Ukraine their full support at the UN.

Unlike India and Brazil, the People’s Republic of China is represented on the UN Security Council. At the same time, Beijing is trying to join the decision-making bodies of the current world order. If Beijing can be integrated, it could give a boost to forces in China that no longer agree with Xi Jinping’s divisive course.