Supreme Court | Imran Khan denounces ‘undeclared martial law’ in Pakistan and files plea in Supreme Court





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan filed a Supreme Court petition against the government invoking Article 245 in several provinces, calling it undeclared martial law.

Under Article 245 of the Pakistani Constitution, the military can be called upon to assist the civil administration in defending the country.

Khan filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the invocation of Article 245 in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad and calling it undeclared martial law.

In his petition, the 70-year-old leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said arrests, investigations and trials of citizens under the Army Act 1952 were unconstitutional and void and without legal effect and amounted to the negation of the Constitution. , the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. He said the dismantling of the PTI through forced resignation from party membership and office is unconstitutional and void as it is contrary to Article 17 of the Constitution, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan also urged the Supreme Court to order the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violence that erupted on May 9.

The plea named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others as respondents, according to the report.

Prime Minister Sharif said the May 9 attackers attacked “the idea and identity of Pakistan and gave the country’s enemies reason to rejoice”.

I do not consider the tragic events of May 9 as a simple demonstration turned violent. The designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“There has been a distinct accumulation of shameful incidents, as the whole nation has witnessed in utter disbelief and shock how some people’s lust for power has driven them to do what is wrong. had never been done before,” he said.

Sharif said the tragic and heartbreaking events of May 9 were a wake-up call.

We must identify and expose all those people who want to destroy the foundations of Pakistan. May 9 drew a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it, he said.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Khan supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty army has called a dark day in the country’s history.

Several senior PTI leaders were also arrested following the unrest.

Prime Minister Sharif said on Sunday that those implicated in attacks on military installations would be tried in military courts while those accused of attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s PTI party following attacks by its supporters on military installations following the former prime minister’s arrest.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/imran-khan-says-undeclared-martial-law-in-pakistan-files-plea-in-supreme-court/cid/1939571 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos