Turks prepare to decide on Erdogan’s term renewal





As the nation celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic, established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1923, voters prepare to decide whether to give incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan another five years in power in the second presidential tour on Sunday. On May 14, the Erdogans Peoples Alliance won a comfortable majority in parliament and Erdogan himself won 49.5% of the total votes in the presidential race. He is now aiming to cement his reign for another five years by beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition co-champion, in the second round. No complacency, no euphoria of victory! The ballot boxes are essential and, with God’s permission, we will march to victory, Erdogan told a rally in Ankara on Wednesday, pledging to increase his vote in the second round. Kilicdaroglu, who won 44.8% of the vote in the first round, leaving his supporters disappointed, said Turkey’s first presidential run-off was a referendum on the country’s future. [Sundays vote] is the last chance to regain your youth. This is a referendum for you, Kilicdaroglu said in a campaign video on Wednesday, urging young people to go to the polls. Against election polls, Kilicdaroglu and his National Alliance ended the first round of presidential and general elections on May 14 behind Erdogan and his alliance. The surprising result left the opposition desperate and its leaders disappeared from the media for days until Kilicdaroglu returned with a new, more nationalist and anti-migration rhetoric, clearly acknowledging the importance of nationalist votes. The ultra-nationalist and anti-migrant ATA Alliance and its presidential candidate Sinan Ogan received a surprising 2.43% and 5.17% of the total vote respectively on May 14. However, Ogan and his political allies parted ways after May 14, over a disagreement over which candidate they should back in the run-off. Ogan himself supports Erdogan in the second round. The parties of the ATA Alliance, meanwhile, pledged to support Kilicdaroglu. The largest party, the Victory Party, led by Umit Ozdag, signed a protocol with Kilicdaroglu. In exchange for his support, he promised to send all refugees and fugitives back to their countries of origin within a year. The protocol also agreed on an active fight against terrorist organizations and the appointment of fiduciary mayors if local administrators’ links with terrorism are proven by legal evidence. The move aims to replace mayors and other local administrators with alleged links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. The Erdogan government has already suspended numerous mayors of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, HDP, in eastern and southeastern Turkey over alleged links to the PKK. The HDP and most Kurdish voters backed Kilicdaroglu in the first round. Experts doubt Kilicdaroglus’ abrupt change in direction will bring him victory, and turnout could be low in eastern and southeastern Turkey, which is mainly populated by ethnic Kurds. More than 60 million Turkish citizens are eligible to vote on Sunday in 87 electoral districts and a large Turkish diaspora equal to 3.5 million voters has already finished voting in diplomatic missions on May 24.

