Criticized by Anies, Jokowi protected by contractors to build many toll roads

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) era strategy to boost the development of toll roads has been harshly criticized by Indonesian Nasdem, PKS and Democratic Party presidential candidate Anies Baswedan. The former governor of DKI Jakarta compared the road conditions at the time of Jokowi and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

He alluded to, during the time of President SBY, road construction achievements were 10 times that of Jokowi. He said that Jokowi had indeed built 63% of the existing toll roads in Indonesia, to be precise 1,569 km of the 2,499 km of existing toll roads.

“But these are toll roads, while those that are not toll, which are used free of charge, connect the mobility of the population from the corners of the village to the cities, which transport agricultural, plantation and fishing products from the centers, both national, provincial and district roads, only 19,000 km,” Anies said at the 21st anniversary of the Prosperous Justice Party on Saturday (5/20/2023).

In response to this, the General Chairman of the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) Hariyadi Sukamdani opined that the measures taken by President Jokowi to stimulate the construction of toll highways were not bad and were right on target. Indeed, the existence of the new toll road has shortened the logistics delivery route, and the transported volume can be much larger.

“Yes, (the toll road is profitable), yes, of course, it will shorten the journey, yes, and the volume that can be transported can also be more,” Hariyadi told CNBC Indonesia, Thursday (25/5/2023 ).

Photo: The 47.75 km Indrapura – Kisaran Toll Road is part of the Trans Sumatra Toll Road (JTTS) to support inter-regional connectivity from Medan to Kisaran and its environs. (Doc: PUPR)

“The strategy is not bad, it is correct. If we talk about toll roads, it is already good, you know. And that’s how people feel, try to ask everyone who benefits from it and their economic growth will increase. Java, in Java it really feels. Like, during the Trans Java, all the areas crossed have developed,” he continued.

In addition, Hariyadi explained that economically, with the construction of the toll road, especially from a logistics point of view, it is definitely very profitable, the costs have come down, and from a speed point of view, the availability of goods has also become faster.

“Now it can be just in time if all kinds of deliveries can be faster and more punctual,” he explained.

Apart from this, he also said that the construction of toll roads during the Jokowi era also provided benefits from a tourism perspective. According to him, the areas crossed by the construction of the toll roads, such as Trans Java and Trans Sumatra, these areas are more and more developed, it remains only to develop the creativity of the respective regional governments through which the tolls pass. toll roads.

“On the tourism side, it has a big influence. Everything that happened has developed, it’s just now that the creativity of the local government is coming through, right? If he’s smart, he does all kinds of things. attractive destinations, it’s crowded, that’s for sure, it will certainly have a big impact on the local economy, “he concluded.

Meanwhile, according to Commission V DPR Chairman RI Lasarus, other benefits that can be obtained from the construction of toll roads, toll roads can break up congestion, thereby reducing the number of traffic accidents. the road.

“Every year it has gone down, traffic jams have gone down, the number of accidents has gone down, casualties have gone down, fatalities, serious injuries and minor injuries have gone down. That’s the proof, let’s talk about the data,” Lasarus said.

Lasarus stressed that he did not want to defend President Jokowi because he was from the same party, but spoke based on facts and data on the ground.

“I don’t want to answer that from a political point of view. I’m not defending Mr. Jokowi because I’m from Mr. Jokowi’s party, no. But the reference is clear, 5 years of SBY rule I I was at the head of Commission V DPR, 10 years of administration of Mr. Jokowi, I am at the head of Commission V, so I know that in these two administrations, everything has its advantages and its disadvantages”, has he declared.

