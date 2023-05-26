Development of the global Modis brand after a governance deficit

After a resounding defeat in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digital propagandists are busy producing evidence of his global popularity. They are inspired by the affability of routine around the world: Joe Bidens wisecrackin asking for his autograph, Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea touching his feet in welcome and being compared in popularity by the Prime Minister Australian Anthony Albanese to legendary rockstar Bruce Springsteen, also known as The Boss.

Further opportunities will be offered by an unprecedented range of overseas engagements. Modi will be in Washington DC for his first-ever state visit on June 22. On July 14, he will be in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron and attend the July 14 parade. Towards the end of July, Modi will receive the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in India, including the presidents of Russia, China, Iran and several Central Asian leaders. At the BRICS summit in August, he will meet Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Brazilian Lula da Silva and South African Cyril Ramaphosa. To top it all off, it will host the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10, where, if rumors are to be believed,he could get Putin and Biden to shake hands, if the two do indeed show up.

Modis’ international image took a major hit with the BBC documentary about the 2002 riots in Gujarat. Now Karnataka’s election is a warning that its magic with the Indian voter may be waning. Those who claim this is a South Indian phenomenon should remember that as of 2019 the BJP lost Himachal Pradesh and could not snatch Punjab, West Bengal , Jharkhand and Delhi to the opposition. In Haryana and Maharashtra, BJP majority governments were thrown out and ruled as uncertain alliances. In Maharashtra, the breakup of the Shiv Sena to form a motley coalition has been criticized by the Supreme Court. Modi is no longer the lucky election mascot he used to be.

The lastNDTV-CSDS surveyModis’ nine-year reign at the Center adds substance to this idea. There are different ways to read the investigation, but on Modis’ governance record, it paints a dismal picture. Twenty-seven percent of respondents attribute Modis’ popularity to his eloquence, and only 11% to his politics. The 21% who are completely dissatisfied with their work outnumber the 17% who are completely satisfied. On its management of corruption, the 45% who found it unsatisfactory are higher than the 41% who think the opposite.

His government uses the CBI and the Directorate of Law Enforcement has 31% of respondents that it was a tool of political vendetta against 37% saying it was legal. Economically, 42% believe their condition has not improved over the past nine years, and 22% believe it has deteriorated.

There is a slim margin between the 36% who believe only the rich have benefited from development, versus the 38% who believe everyone has benefited. Added to this are the 18% who think that no one has taken advantage of it. Surprisingly, 57 percent of respondents think the poor should get subsidies such as free water and electricity, which contrasts with Modis’ position against freebies for reviewers. On some crucial issues, the disapproval of the governance is resounding, 57% have a bad opinion of its handling of rising prices and 46% criticize its handling of farmers’ problems.

While BJP support, according to the survey, rose from 37% to 39% in 2019, Congress support rose from 19% to 29%, Rahul Gandhis’ popularity from 24% to 27%, and the popularity of prime ministers fell slightly, from 44% to 43%. These trends should give food for thought to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which uses the BJP as its political arm.

Modi has always been center stage, but there’s something unusual about him rushing to signal every new train, usher in every highway, bridge, underpass, launch FM radio transmitters, lay the first stone many new projects and distribute job offer letters. . His inauguration of the new Parliament building is controversial as it is seen by the opposition as a crush on the President of India.

The effervescence on the international scene will perhaps compensate for his declining domestic image towards the eminences grises of the RSS in Nagpur. He must demonstrate his superiority against all possible contenders within the BJP. The propaganda army must necessarily amplify every act of politeness and affability by world leaders into exceptional endorsement of Modis’ charisma.

On the other hand, it is increasingly clear that spectacular events abroad featuring the Indian diaspora are staged exactly like campaign rallies in India,where participants are encouraged and transported by bus. Indeed, a Modi Airways chartered flight was organized from Melbourne to Sydney. The Sydney gathering was organized by Friends of India Australia and the Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation organizations whose office bearers are said to be associated with overseas Hindutva organizations.

These mega-rallies tend to impress political leaders in the host country, leading them to confuse diaspora enthusiasm with Modis’ popularity at home. The prospect of winning electoral support from ethnic Indian voters may also be encouraging leaders to endorse Modi with unusual superlatives. These mega-events also overshadow dissent, such as protests by members of the minority community within the diaspora or the screening of the BBC documentaryin the Australian parliament during the visit of Modis.

Will his efforts to build a larger than life image at home and abroad win Modi’s support in Nagpur? The fear might be that, as the RSS promoted Modi as an alternative to LK Advani in 2014, it might consider replacing him with a more extreme (like Yogi Adityanath) or relatively moderate (like Nitin Gadkari) Hindutva icon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not even want the RSS to start thinking in this direction.

(Bharat Bhushan is a Delhi-based journalist.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.