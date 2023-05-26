Tories should be proud of British migrant numbers and they have Boris Johnson to thank | Gaby Hinsliff

IIt’s like ages ago that a Rochdale retiree sidelined Gordon Brown from what she called Eastern Europeans flocking to Britain. Even then, Gillian Duffy might not have made the headlines, except that later Brown was caught on the microphone calling her a bigoted woman, putting a memorable name and face to the never-ending debate over the whether it was racist to worry about immigration.

At the time, the annual net movement to Britain was about 252,000, and Labor was beginning to worry about a backlash. By the time David Cameron, who took office promising to cut it down to tens of thousands, called his Brexit referendum in 2016, net annual migration was 335,000 , and Vote Leave vowed to regain control of Britain’s borders (although it never specified what control meant). It had fallen back to nearly Brown-era levels when Boris Johnson took over from Theresa May, and as he headed into an election flippantly promising that the overall number would plummet, Mays’ former chief of staff Nick Timothy, revealed this week that ministers had been told not to repeat the pledge as their laid-back new leader didn’t really believe in it.

Sure enough, annual immigration had reached 504,000 by the time Rishi Sunak took office, and this week the Office for National Statistics reported an increase to 606,000 (although that may partly reflect a change this year in how it tallies the numbers). The really interesting twist in the story? All of these numbers are surprisingly little like what people actually think.

Back to the feverish Brexit summer of 2016, 70% of Britons told pollster YouGov that immigration was too high. Last December, only 57% agreedeven if immigration himself had clearly exploded. Too high isn’t really a number but a sentiment: a mood almost certainly influenced by grim headlines about Channel-crossing dinghies whose poor occupants have somehow become the public face of anxiety about the immigration, although up until this week they weren’t even included in the annual figures or things heard in the pub, but also perhaps a sense of whether the government is generally aware of things or bogged down in chaos. Which brings us, inevitably, to Boris Johnson.

For all of his government’s harsh rhetoric, not to mention the occasional mob-pleasing racism that occasionally littered his newspaper columns, it was Johnson who ended up offering sanctuary to up to 3 million fleeing Hong Kong citizens. a Chinese crackdown, as well as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and as many Afghans working with British forces as could be rescued before Kabul fell to the Taliban. (These humanitarian projects represented more than a quarter net immigration in 2022.)

It was also the Johnson government that actively recruited overseas Masters students by promising they could stay and work for up to three years after graduation, a ploy to lure bright minds to Britain ( and use their tuition fees to bolster funding for higher education). If immigration seems too high for Conservative voters, those most obviously driving that sentiment are now largely the result of Conservative governments actively pursuing policies that have driven it up despite the promise of do the opposite, as Labor MPs were quick to point out.

What few politicians are willing to say, however, is that at least in an alternate universe where politicians were actually honest about what they were doing and why, instead of making promises they can’t hold and then run away, these numbers would more accurately be considered a success than a failure.

Why isn’t it a matter of national pride, not embarrassment, that British universities still attract so many of the world’s brightest minds? Why can’t we just be open that growth would almost certainly have been even lower, taxes even higher and the NHS even more broken than it is today if Johnson had kept that promise empty ? But instead of arguing for policies agreed upon when he himself was chancellor, Rishi Sunak is now bragging about making study visas less attractive by ending the right to bring dependants.

Meanwhile, Suella Braverman claims without offering any evidence that the families of masters students have put unsustainable pressure on public services. How awfully handy to have something other than a shortage of GPs to blame for the shortage of GP appointments. But the truth is, you’re probably more likely to be handled by a migrant worker than queuing behind one, given that four of the top five occupations granted skilled worker visas last year were in health or social services.

Any debate about whether immigration is too high, too low or just should start with the question: just for what, exactly? Right to economic growth, social cohesion, general human good or sustainable public services in a country that is aging rapidly and whose tax base is shrinking alarmingly? (To the Canadian government, which is now actively seeking to attract half a million migrants per year to protect its economy from the consequences of a low birth rate and a dwindling tax base, our numbers must look like a dream.) But in Britain, it seems to start by nervously trying to guess an audience who is it -even now confused.

According to YouGov, a majority still wants immigration to decrease, but even larger majorities simultaneously say they are happy with the current number or more of skilled migrants, students and refugees fleeing war and persecution. That leaves low-skilled migrants, who mainly do the jobs Brits don’t want to do themselves, as the obvious target. However, fruit pickers and poultry packers hired as cheap temporary labor are not even included in this week’s ONS statistics, but without them we would likely have even higher food prices and empty supermarket shelves. Try this and see how quickly voters (and newspaper editors) who demanded this turn against you.

A cynic might argue that by saying immigration must fall, Sunak and Keir Starmer are only buying time: they can see that they are likely to get their wish without inflicting this kind of self-harm. This week’s headline count looks dramatic but is actually lower than expected, with the ONS noting signs of slowing immigration towards the end of the year unsurprisingly, given that the UK economy was doing the same.

An end to the war in Ukraine, allowing refugees to return home, would also drop the numbers dramatically. In short, the peak may have already passed and the long term trend is toward voters being more relaxed about immigration. It’s just that on the evidence of recent turbulent days, it may take a depressing time for politicians to catch up.

