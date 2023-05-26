Xi Jinping attends the inauguration ceremony of the second plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union and delivers a speech





On May 24, 2023, President Xi Jinping virtually invited to attend the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and delivered a speech. Xi Jinping pointed out that today’s world is undergoing changes unprecedented for a century, and the historical trend of global multipolarization and economic globalization is irresistible. Adhering to genuine multilateralism and promoting coordinated regional development is a broad consensus of the international community. Eurasia is the region with the largest population, the largest number of countries and the most diverse civilizations in the world. In a world full of turbulence and transformations, what should be the path of Asia-Europe cooperation? This not only concerns the welfare of people in the region, but also has a profound impact on the development trend of the world. Xi Jinping pointed out that China’s answer to this question of time and history is clear. Xi Jinping said he successively proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative, calling on all countries to jointly devote themselves to building a world of lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity, which is open, inclusive, clean and beautiful, and to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. He also said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative introduced by him, which has as its fundamental starting point and ultimate goal to explore new avenues for neighboring and distant countries to realize common development and pave the way to happiness. which benefits all countries of the world. Xi Jinping pointed out that China’s development as a member of the big Eurasian family cannot be achieved without the Eurasian region and also brings benefits to the region. The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the synergy and cooperation between the joint construction of the Belt and Road and the EAEU will be deepened and consolidated, and that all countries will work together in solidarity and make concerted and joint efforts to open up new horizons for cooperation. Asia-Europe. China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in the second half of this year, Xi said, then expressed China’s willingness to work with partner countries to jointly build the Belt and Road and EAEU member states to continue. to raise the banner of peace, development, cooperation and shared gain, to share opportunities, to overcome current difficulties together, to create a better future together, and to work hand in hand to write a new chapter in the progress of civilizations in a multipolar world. The second ESU Eurasian Economic Forum was held on May 24 in Moscow, Russia, online and in person, under the theme of Eurasian Integration in a Multipolar World.

