Garvan Walshe: Pakistan. Imran Khan is still not out, despite the army bowling fast.





Garvan Walshe is a former Conservative Party national and international security policy adviser.

You must deliver it to Imran Khan. The cricketer-playboy turned Islamo-populist politician has turned his stardom into a powerful personal political machine. Prior to his period as Prime Minister of Pakistan – although hard to describe as anything close to stability – the country’s politics had settled into a rhythm in which two civilian political clans, the Sharifs and the Bhuttos fought each other for power among themselves and with the military – while somehow containing the backlash of Pakistani intelligence services supporting Islamist radicalism in Afghanistan.

This had a practical rationale: Pakistan needs a friendly Afghanistan for what it calls strategic depth in a potential war with India, but backing radical Islamist movements across the border could only cause problems, since the Pashtun tribal networks extended on both sides. The return to power of the Taliban in Kabul stabilized this front. Securing the Western exit can be considered a major achievement of Pakistani politics, and it is no coincidence that it happened while Imran Khan was in power.

Khan draws a considerable part of his support from the border region now known as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a merger of the former North West Frontier Province and the federally administered tribal areas with a population of 40 millions of inhabitants. It is also strong in Punjab, the country’s largest province (population: 120 million). His PTT party broke through in the 2018 national elections, winning power in the KP and Punjab as well as nationally.

But he never had a stable majority and was ousted in a vote of no confidence last October. In response, he withdrew his deputies from the National Assembly and ran personally in eight concurrent by-elections, winning seven elections (a single candidate running for multiple seats to make a political point is something of a tradition Pakistani). Then he had the regional assemblies dissolved by his top KP and Punjab ministers, forcing new elections which he could use to demonstrate his popularity. It was during these elections that the current power struggle unfolded.

The national government wants to postpone the provincial elections and organize them at the same time as the national elections – scheduled for later in the year. The Supreme Court, however, ruled out this possibility. Khan was arrested on May 9 for corruption, then released – also on the order of the Supreme Court, playing the role of a friendly referee. Sharif, not coincidentally, was also accused of corruption while in opposition and acquitted after becoming prime minister.

Such instances of corruption are better understood as a normal part of the power struggle in Pakistan than anything resembling an accountability mechanism. In this sense, the politics of Pakistan is democracy in its rawest form. As in an Italian Renaissance republic, institutions exist to mask a raw power struggle rather than contain it.

Khan’s arrest and subsequent release following riots demanding it reflected this power struggle. The extent of the violence in his defense showed that his influence had to be reckoned with. While imprisonment wouldn’t suit him, being an enemy of the establishment certainly suits him.

This fits well with the conspiratorial anti-American tone of his campaign. Rhetorically at least, a new Khan government would be a difficult partner for the West and would continue to use China, as well as the United States, to balance India’s growing power on the subcontinent. The army, which has long been dependent on American equipment and training, is used to maneuvering (it depended on American aid to fight al-Qaeda and Islamist rebels, while supporting the Taliban), but wary of Khans foreign policy and counter-tilt establishment.

The most important question is whether the army is able to work with him: his frustration was the reason for his ousting last fall. Then, the fragility of Khan’s parliamentary position allowed him to be impeached by a parliamentary vote. The army’s inability to force his arrest, however – which would have taken him out of the campaign – suggests they lack the power to remove him by legal means. She can, of course, resort to illegal means, even if an assassination would cause a fierce disorder that it would be hard to contain.

If Khan survives to compete and win decisively, the military will face a dilemma: accept his program or consider a more open return to Pakistan’s coup tradition and appoint a chief administrator of martial law.

