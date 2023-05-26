Politics
Elections in Türkiye: what do Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu propose? | Election News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday.
Erdogan, who has ruled the country for more than 20 years, is favored to win for five more years after narrowly missing victory in early polls on May 14.
The incumbent received 49.5% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu obtained 44.8% in the first round. A third candidate, Sinan Ogan, who is unknown to the Turkish public, obtained 5.2% with the support of an ultranationalist alliance.
However, in an unforeseen political rift, Ogan opted to back Erdogan in the run-off while the ATA Alliance backing him threw its weight behind Kilicdaroglu after reaching an agreement.
The increase in nationalist votes in the first ballot and the nationalist nature of the third candidate and the alliance had a significant effect on the election campaign during the two-week interlude before the second round.
The election agenda has visibly shifted from Turkey’s stricken economy and relief from February’s earthquakes that killed tens of thousands to topics such as terrorism and the plight of refugees in the country.
Here’s a roundup of the two candidates’ policies, promises and rhetoric on key issues:
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
- Terror: The president has consistently pursued acerbic rhetoric against terrorist groups throughout the campaign period, keeping security issues high on the agenda in an apparent attempt to lure nationalist votes.
He has frequently claimed that his opponent is backed by terrorist groups such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging war since the 1980s for autonomy, and the Gülen movement, Erdogan’s former ally turned enemy. juror accused of a 2016 coup attempt.
Throughout his campaign, Erdogan has said his government will crush these groups.
Our fight against all evil networks, including the separatist terrorist organization PKK and its extensions, will continue with determination, he said in a public address earlier in the week, adding that the PKK could no longer move. in Turkey because of his efforts.
- Refugees: Erdogan has promised to return some one million Syrian refugees to their homeland after implementing housing projects in Turkish-controlled northern Syria, without giving a specific timetable.
He also said that improving dialogue between Syria and Turkey through Russian mediation efforts would help increase the voluntary return of refugees.
Erdogan has often accused the opposition of discriminating against refugees in the country, which according to official figures hosts 3.4 million.
Kilicdaroglu is trying to save the day with hate speech, the president said in a recent interview.
- Economy: Erdogan has pledged to continue his unorthodox economic policies, including keeping interest rates low despite hyperinflation and the cost of living crisis.
He said he aimed to bring the level of inflation down to 20% in 2023 and below 10% in 2024, but added that his government would continue to cut interest rates.
I have a thesis that interest rates and inflation are directly proportional, he repeated after the May 14 election. The more you lower interest rates, the lower the inflation rate. My theory here is that interest is the cause, inflation is the effect.
- earthquake relief: Erdogan has promised to give earthquake survivors in southeastern Turkey home loans with a term of 20 years and a grace period of two years.
His government aims to build a total of 650,000 new apartments in the area and has promised to deliver 319,000 within a year.
The Turkish President also announced that he would set up key production facilities for the defense industry in some of the quake-affected provinces.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu
- Terror: The presidential candidate has made terrorism one of his main topics during the two-week break between votes.
He remarked on how the Erdogans government and the Gulen organization were former allies, and Turkey and the PKK have held talks with the president’s approval in the past.
On television and on social media, he pledged to fight all terrorists.
Terrorism will be fought, not negotiated. No political and legal arrangements aimed at Turkey’s national and unitary state structure will be allowed, according to a protocol signed on May 24 between Kilicdaroglu and the Victory Party, which led the nationalist ATA Alliance.
- Refugees: Kilicdaroglu stepped up anti-refugee rhetoric after early polls in an apparent attempt to attract nationalist votes.
The candidate promised to return refugees in Turkey to their country of origin within two years before the first elections thanks to an agreement with the Syrian government. The Kilicdaroglu-Victory Party protocol has reduced this period to one year.
In a YouTube broadcast earlier this week, he said the repatriation process would take place under certain rules and that the European Union would have to fund it due to an ongoing refugee pact between the two sides.
We will create the infrastructure for this process. We will ensure the safety of their [refugees] lives and goods and then send them, he said.
- Economy: Kilicdaroglu has pledged to bring back conventional economic policies, including rational interest rates, to combat crippling hyperinflation in the country, frequently condemning Erdogan’s policy of low interest rates.
The presidential candidate said he would work to attract foreign investment for Turkey as he strives to create a country that produces high-value products.
He claimed he could attract up to $300 billion in foreign investment, saying investors only want democracy and trust in Turkey to invest.
Kilicdaroglu said he would ban house sales to foreign citizens until Turkey’s housing crisis, driven by hyperinflation, earthquakes and other factors, is settled for Turks.
- Earthquake Relief: The opposition leader has promised to provide free accommodation to earthquake survivors who lost their property in the disaster.
Kilicdaroglu said he aims to turn the earthquake-hit provinces into a manufacturing base, adding that materials needed to build new housing will be made in the region.
Once the wounds are healed, this region will become one of the biggest producing regions in the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa, he said recently.
