Chaos at Narendra Modi Stadium





Are IPL tickets more important than our lives? asked a fan.

Chaos reigned at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday and Friday (May 25 and 26) as fans thronged the venue to pick up tickets for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and tickets for the final. Many fans shared videos and photos on Twitter which showed huge crowds at the stadium ticket offices to collect the IPL 2023 tickets they had booked online. Fans were furious with the way the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handled things to provide physical tickets for online bookings. There have been many comments about the mismanagement of Paytm Insider, the IPL’s ticketing partner. Read also : IPL 2023: A tantalizing contest awaits as Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifiers 2 Advertisement Disappointed to witness chaos in Hyderabad, Chennai and now Ahmedabad due to poor ticketing management by BCCI. Black marketing that thrives openly is unacceptable. It is high time that the BCCI looks into this problem and adopts a lasting solution such as electronic ticketing. Cricket fans, a Twitter user named Nikhil tweeted with a photo of the crowd outside the stadium. Total chaos outside #NarendraModiStadium for #IPLtickets. The situation is escalating due to mismanagement by the authorities. #Ahmedabad (sic), another person wrote on Twitter with a photo and video clip. Are IPL tickets more important than our lives? asked another with a video of the chaos. Read also:IPL 2023 | Mumbai one step closer after feisty Madhwal (5/5) ripped through LSG The system was literally so fluid during league matches and qualifying two that BCCI took offense and created this chaos. The Ahmedabad stadium box office has at least 20 windows for proper operation but they only open one or two so people can suffer from this heat, another fan tweeted. IPL Qualifier 2 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium tonight (May 26) with Gujarat Titans (GT) facing Mumbai Indians (MI). The winner will advance to the final on May 28 to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue. Total mismanagement in Ahmedabad for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and Final tickets. The fans surely deserve better than that. pic.twitter.com/1T86QjhbsI Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023 The system was literally so fluid during league matches and qualifying two that BCCI took offense and created this chaos.

The ahmedabad stadium box office has at least 20 windows for proper operation but they only open one or two so people can suffer in this heat https://t.co/wWyJ4PfhxI Archer (@posearcher) May 25, 2023 Disappointed to witness chaos in Hyderabad, Chennai and now Ahmedabad due to poor ticketing management by BCCI.

Black marketing that thrives openly is unacceptable.

It is high time that the BCCI looks into this problem and adopts a lasting solution such as electronic ticketing.

Cricket lovers pic.twitter.com/GaOIM6jWqg NIKHIL (@nikhilkavale) May 26, 2023 This is the situation at the stadium. People who have already bought tickets online have to queue for hours to get physical tickets. There should be a separate line for that. Pathetic management @paytminsider @BCCI @IPL @JayShah #IPL2O23 #IPLFinal #csk #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/EoxRDsvouz Sanjana Shah (@s3_22feb) May 26, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/sports/ipl-2023/ipl-2023-final-tickets-chaos-at-narendra-modi-stadium-fans-question-bcci/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos