Not only China, bauxite export ban makes Jokowi giddy

President Joko Widodo reiterated ban on bauxite exports in June

China will be the most affected because this country of the bamboo curtain is a connoisseur of Indonesian bauxite .

In fact, it’s not just China, next month’s export ban forces government and companies to complete foundry duties faster

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to ban bauxite export activities in June 2023 is final. This ban is not only a headache for the main buyer of bauxite, China, but also for the Indonesian government due to the drop in exports.

This is confirmedEnergy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Arifin Tasrif has firmly stated that the government will only allow the sale of bauxite after it has been processed in domestic processing and refining (smelters).

This action to ban the export of bauxite is in accordance with the provisions of the Mining and Coal Extraction (Minerba) Act Number 3 of 2020, in particular Article 170 A, which stipulates that the limit on the sale of minerals abroad is a maximum of 3 years. after the promulgation of the Minerba law. .



The government’s objective is clear, how the mineral resources held by Mother Earth can be put to best use and can add real value to the national economy.

So linked to this ban, President Jokowi said, the ban was a form of government commitment to achieving natural resource sovereignty.

The export ban on this commodity can certainly not be dissociated from the domino effect which could initially be detrimental to economic players.

Banning bauxite exports has the potential to increase the price of bauxite on the world market. Indeed, Indonesia is the 5th largest bauxite producer in the world in 2022.

According to USGS data, Australia is the largest bauxite producer in the world, reaching 100 million metric tons in 2022. Meanwhile, the total bauxite production in Indonesia reaches 21 million metric tons.



On the other hand, this policy has the potential to reduce the value of Indonesia’s exports. Year-to-date, the share of bauxite exports has reached 3.7% of total non-oil and gas exports.

The Central Statistical Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia’s bauxite ore exports were recorded at US$623 million in 2022. This figure was down 0.82% from the same period of the previous year, which amounted to US$628.18 million.

Indonesia’s bauxite export volume is 17.84 million tons in 2022. This amount also decreased by 10.39% compared to the previous year which was 19.91 million tons.

China is the only destination country for Indonesian bauxite exports. That hasn’t changed since 2017. That’s why China is “terrified” if this rule is enforced next month.

For Indonesia, this ban may actually be a trigger for the development of bauxite downstream and produce products that have a much higher selling value.

As is well known, bauxite ore can be processed into chemical grade alumina which is used for the alumina, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, ceramics and plastic filler industries.

The ban on exporting bauxite ore abroad is actually an attempt by the Indonesian government to gain added value. Therefore, President Jokowi asked to develop the domestic endorsement.

The endorsement has proven to be an important addition to state revenue. For example, for nickel, in 2021 state revenue from downstream nickel will skyrocket to US$30 billion from previous years which were only US$1.1 billion.



Previously, this export ban was not just bauxite. However, there is The 20 products determined by the Indonesian government for downstream are coal, nickel, tin, copper, steel, gold, silver, asphalt, oil, gas, palm oil, coconut, rubber, fuel, wood logs, pine resin, shrimp, fish, crab, seaweed and salt.

Minister Arifin explained the reasons why only bauxite was finally banned for export. He said that of the plan to build 12 bauxite smelters in the country, at least only 4 are already operating. The other 8 bauxite smelter projects are still under construction.

In fact, based on a review of the 8 foundry projects in the field, there are very significant differences with the results of the independent verifier.

Measuring bauxite smelter readiness

As of January 2023, according to CNBC Indonesia records The Association of Indonesian Bauxite and Iron Ore Companies (APB3I) explained the reasons for the incomplete construction of bauxite refining and processing (smelting) facilities in Indonesia.

This turned out to be because the investment was so large, but it was difficult for investors to enter.



APB31 also considers that building a bauxite smelter requires capital (Capital expenditure/ Capex) up to 1.2 billion US dollars or the equivalent of 18.2 trillion rupees (assuming an exchange rate of 15,160 rupees per US dollar). For what he considered, the investment in manufacturing this foundry is quite heavy.

Another problem faced by bauxite contractors was when investors and contractors agreed to build a smelter in Indonesia, but their mining license (IUP) was suddenly revoked.

Based on records of Indonesian Bauxite and Iron Ore Entrepreneurs Association Currently, the national production of bauxite ore reaches 58 million tons per year. Meanwhile, the existing smelter grade alumina (SGA) processing facility has only 2 smelter units with a consumption of 12 million tons of bauxite ore per year.

This means that there is still a difference of 44 million tonnes of bauxite ore that has not been absorbed. Especially if the export ban policy will actually be applied from June 2023.

This means that if we count so far, the government has prepared only 4 months to prepare for this case. Regardless of the development of existing smelters, it seems that the ban policy will always be enforced.

So is the government ready to go ahead with this rule? Use the “night speeding system” or continue the process of maximizing what’s there first.

So far, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif explained that of the planned construction of 12 bauxite smelters in the country, so far only 4 of them were in operation. The other 8 bauxite smelter projects are still under construction.

However, the seriousness of Jokowi should encourage many things, starting with finding national and foreign investors, and as soon as possible making significant progress concerning this bauxite smelter.

