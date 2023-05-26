Pakistan imposes travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with military | Imran Khan News





The Federal Investigation Agency bars Khan, his wife and hundreds of PTI leaders from traveling abroad amid a standoff with the military.

Pakistan’s government has banned former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife and hundreds of political aides from traveling abroad amid a standoff with the country’s powerful military, officials said.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), responsible for immigration and border control, has put Khan’s name on the no-fly list, at least two officials confirmed to the news agency on Friday. dpa.

Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and more than 500 leaders and members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have also been added to the list, officials said.

This is common practice in all cases. Anyone who faces trial is banned from leaving the country, one of the officials told dpa.

Khan thanked the government on Friday for putting him on the no-fly list.

I have no plans to travel overseas as I have no overseas property or business or even an overseas bank account, he tweeted in an apparent dig at politicians belonging to the ruling alliance in Pakistan who allegedly own houses abroad.

Khans government between 2018 and 2022 also banned several opposition leaders from flying abroad.

The ruling against Khan comes as legal challenges mount for the 70-year-old former cricket star, weeks after his supporters stormed key military installations, including army headquarters, to protest his arrest on May 9.

Dozens of former PTI lawmakers have since distanced themselves from Khan and more than 4,000 of his supporters, including PTI leaders and journalists, have been arrested in a nationwide crackdown.

The government said those who attacked the military installation would face summary trials in the country’s controversial military courts, a move criticized by domestic and global rights groups.

A counterterrorism court in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday handed over 16 civilians to the military to stand trial for their alleged involvement in this month’s violent protests.

Also on Thursday, Khan addressed the Supreme Court against the deployment of the armed forces in parts of the country, calling it undeclared martial law and asking the Supreme Court to declare the decision unconstitutional.

The army was deployed in the provinces of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in the capital, Islamabad, during the May 9 violence.

Several government ministers have said a proposal is being considered to ban the Khans party, a move that could deepen political chaos in a country facing imminent economic default and threats from armed groups.

Since being removed from office in April last year, Khan has campaigned for a snap general election, which is due to be held in October this year.

