Notes from Narendra Modi’s trip to Australia

What exactly is wrong or right in the BBC documentaryIndia: the Modi questionwho is causing such an endless storm, for different reasons, in the UK, India and now Australia?

The BBC broadcast in January immediately triggered highly inflammable memories of communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Narendra Modi was chief minister. These wounds were simply too raw to touch, even after Modis’ professionals deftly managed to cover them up, with the help of several legal eagles and the indulgence of the judicial and even higher authorities. Modi has been found not guilty on some specific narrow charges, for the time being and as far as possible, but many other questions continue to fly, all around, thick and fiery. This riot, in which more than a thousand people, mostly Muslims, were massacred, simply refuses to behave and stand still in its grave.

While many saw mischief in the timing of the BBC documentary’s release, roughly a year before India heads for its landmark but surely nasty polls in 2024, others have praised the broadcaster for its boldness. and his persistent defense of human rights no matter what. The BBC claimed it had recently gained access to an unpublished and confidential UK government report produced after the riots which unequivocally blamed Modi for the violent riots. According to Jack Straw, who was UK Foreign Secretary in 2002, it bore the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing. The Indian government instantly yelled at the BBC and a very undiplomatic foreign office went the extra mile to hurl its best invective. Then the Indian government banned the documentary with its typically high-handed modish bluntness and later turned the knife around with a harassing raid on the BBC offices in India. How utterly democratic!

The Western world that stretches as far as Australia and New Zealand in its worldview was appalled at the brazen display of Eastern despotism that had never been associated with India since 1947. To top it off , a high court in India issued a notice to the BBC for felony. defamation, just as Modi touched down on Australian soil. Strange timing, but why? One reason could be the decision by a large and influential section of Australian politics and civil society to screen this BBC documentary in Parliament itself, which is quite a stark message to Modi that all is not well. . And Modi does not appreciate these messages.

Modis’ visit to Australia was almost self-invited, as the Quad meeting he was invited for was cancelled. But why did Modi continue his journey anyway? He had hugged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese just two months ago during the latter’s visit to India, where they had long and productive deliberations to advance India-Australia friendship. Albanese is a rare western leader who is in Modi’s thrall, especially after being driven around the Narendra Modi Stadium coliseum by Narendra Modi himself on his imperial chariot, complete with trumpets and triumph. Modi desperately needs a leader of the democratic world whose eyes do not constantly remind him of his past, present or threatened human rights record. He is fed up with Western institutions and civil society organizations constantly shaming him about it and publishing, at boring intervals, reports or statistics to prove a point.

When Albanese played in front of the large number of his Indian constituents in the Parramatta area of ​​his constituency shouting that Modi is the boss (hopefully not Mario Puzos), he was only providing the beta-blockers that a demoralized media Modi-hyping in India was looking for. for, after Karnataka rejected Modi, so resoundingly. What TV clips of Sydney’s nearly frenzied crowds failed to reveal, however, was that (like Houston) they were filled with overseas Indians, who are invariably rallied by the Indian mission and organizations pro-Indians. For too long these souls have endured racist stares and taunts from locals abroad and Modi is surely the first Indian leader to heal their silent wound and manipulate it for his ends. Australian Indians and Hindu temples in particular have suffered a series of attacks in the recent past and the Modi event has helped to rally the angst.

The other event of greater consequence, the filming of the banned BBC documentary on Modi in Australia, was organized by prominent Australian senators from the Greens party, Amnesty International, Overseas Hindus for Human Rights rights and a host of other militant organizations who are appalled by the rather obsequious attitude of the Albanians. The roundtable led by rather eloquent victims of the undemocratic Modis regime also touched on the point that Australia should have learned from its vain Chinese lesson of bowing down to someone who simply does not respect human rights. man is not only a mistake, but is downright dangerous. The libertarians of the world must stand side by side, all the more so when a socio-political culture of democracy is faltering somewhere, as it is hijacked for a time, perhaps a long time, by demagogues and autocrats.

Jewel Sircar is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He served as Culture Secretary and CEO of Prasar Bharati.