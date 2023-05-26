Politics
Notes from Narendra Modi’s trip to Australia
What exactly is wrong or right in the BBC documentaryIndia: the Modi questionwho is causing such an endless storm, for different reasons, in the UK, India and now Australia?
The BBC broadcast in January immediately triggered highly inflammable memories of communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when Narendra Modi was chief minister. These wounds were simply too raw to touch, even after Modis’ professionals deftly managed to cover them up, with the help of several legal eagles and the indulgence of the judicial and even higher authorities. Modi has been found not guilty on some specific narrow charges, for the time being and as far as possible, but many other questions continue to fly, all around, thick and fiery. This riot, in which more than a thousand people, mostly Muslims, were massacred, simply refuses to behave and stand still in its grave.
While many saw mischief in the timing of the BBC documentary’s release, roughly a year before India heads for its landmark but surely nasty polls in 2024, others have praised the broadcaster for its boldness. and his persistent defense of human rights no matter what. The BBC claimed it had recently gained access to an unpublished and confidential UK government report produced after the riots which unequivocally blamed Modi for the violent riots. According to Jack Straw, who was UK Foreign Secretary in 2002, it bore the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing. The Indian government instantly yelled at the BBC and a very undiplomatic foreign office went the extra mile to hurl its best invective. Then the Indian government banned the documentary with its typically high-handed modish bluntness and later turned the knife around with a harassing raid on the BBC offices in India. How utterly democratic!
The Western world that stretches as far as Australia and New Zealand in its worldview was appalled at the brazen display of Eastern despotism that had never been associated with India since 1947. To top it off , a high court in India issued a notice to the BBC for felony. defamation, just as Modi touched down on Australian soil. Strange timing, but why? One reason could be the decision by a large and influential section of Australian politics and civil society to screen this BBC documentary in Parliament itself, which is quite a stark message to Modi that all is not well. . And Modi does not appreciate these messages.
Modis’ visit to Australia was almost self-invited, as the Quad meeting he was invited for was cancelled. But why did Modi continue his journey anyway? He had hugged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese just two months ago during the latter’s visit to India, where they had long and productive deliberations to advance India-Australia friendship. Albanese is a rare western leader who is in Modi’s thrall, especially after being driven around the Narendra Modi Stadium coliseum by Narendra Modi himself on his imperial chariot, complete with trumpets and triumph. Modi desperately needs a leader of the democratic world whose eyes do not constantly remind him of his past, present or threatened human rights record. He is fed up with Western institutions and civil society organizations constantly shaming him about it and publishing, at boring intervals, reports or statistics to prove a point.
When Albanese played in front of the large number of his Indian constituents in the Parramatta area of his constituency shouting that Modi is the boss (hopefully not Mario Puzos), he was only providing the beta-blockers that a demoralized media Modi-hyping in India was looking for. for, after Karnataka rejected Modi, so resoundingly. What TV clips of Sydney’s nearly frenzied crowds failed to reveal, however, was that (like Houston) they were filled with overseas Indians, who are invariably rallied by the Indian mission and organizations pro-Indians. For too long these souls have endured racist stares and taunts from locals abroad and Modi is surely the first Indian leader to heal their silent wound and manipulate it for his ends. Australian Indians and Hindu temples in particular have suffered a series of attacks in the recent past and the Modi event has helped to rally the angst.
The other event of greater consequence, the filming of the banned BBC documentary on Modi in Australia, was organized by prominent Australian senators from the Greens party, Amnesty International, Overseas Hindus for Human Rights rights and a host of other militant organizations who are appalled by the rather obsequious attitude of the Albanians. The roundtable led by rather eloquent victims of the undemocratic Modis regime also touched on the point that Australia should have learned from its vain Chinese lesson of bowing down to someone who simply does not respect human rights. man is not only a mistake, but is downright dangerous. The libertarians of the world must stand side by side, all the more so when a socio-political culture of democracy is faltering somewhere, as it is hijacked for a time, perhaps a long time, by demagogues and autocrats.
Jewel Sircar is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He served as Culture Secretary and CEO of Prasar Bharati.
|
Sources
2/ https://thewire.in/politics/a-documentary-screening-and-a-stadium-event-notes-from-narendra-modis-australia-trip
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Mar-a-Lago worker provided prosecutors with new details in the Trump documents case
- Notes from Narendra Modi’s trip to Australia
- OKC police identify woman shot by US marshals
- Is Priyanka Chopra bad talking about Bollywood? Tinsel Town in trouble after Desi Girl revelations
- Boys’ tennis: Ryder Broadbridge, No. 1 doubles makes return trip to the state for Verona | Sport
- Dress to Impress: 5 Must-Have Menswear Trends for Summer 2023 | fashion trends
- Google expands test pool for new generative AI elements in search
- South Africa’s largest casino operator, Tsogo Sun, increases its stake in the hotel chain
- Google Shows Accessibility Information More Prominently
- Pakistan imposes travel ban on ex-PM Imran Khan amid row with military | Imran Khan News
- Not only China, bauxite export ban makes Jokowi giddy
- North Hollywood Parents Boycott School District’s Planned Pride Assembly: ‘Keep Your Kids Home’