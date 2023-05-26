A Mar-a-Lago worker provided prosecutors with new details in the Trump documents case





A day before a key meeting last year between an attorney for former President Donald J. Trump and officials seeking the return of classified documents in Mr. Trump’s possession, a janitor at the former presidents’ private club saw an assistant move boxes into a storage room. , according to a person familiar with the matter.

The maintenance worker offered to help assistant Walt Nauta, who was Mr. Trump’s White House valet, move the boxes and ended up helping him. But the worker had no idea what was inside the boxes, the person familiar with the matter said. The maintenance worker shared that account with federal prosecutors, the person said.

The workers’ account is potentially important to prosecutors as they piece together details of how Mr Trump handled sensitive documents he took with him from the White House when he left office and whether he obstructed efforts of the Ministry of Justice and the National Archives to recover them.

It was discovered that Mr. Trump was keeping some of the documents in the storage room where Mr. Nauta and the maintenance worker moved boxes the day before senior Justice Department counterintelligence official Jay Bratt, traveled to Mar-a-Lago last June to demand the return of any government equipment held by the former president.

Mr. Nauta and the worker moved the boxes around the room before a search of the storage room the same day by Mr. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Mr. Trump who was in discussions with Mr. Bratt. Mr. Corcoran called Justice Department officials that evening to arrange a meeting the following day. He believed he did not have security clearance to carry documents with classified marks, a person briefed on his decision said.

Weeks earlier, the Justice Department had issued a subpoena demanding the return of the documents. Prosecutors have been trying to determine whether Mr. Trump had any documents moved around Mar-a-Lago or whether he sought to conceal some of them after the subpoena.

Part of their interest is trying to determine if any documents were misplaced before Mr. Corcoran goes through the boxes himself ahead of a meeting with Justice Department officials seeking to retrieve them. Prosecutors questioned witnesses about the roles of Mr. Nauta and the maintenance worker, whose name has not been made public, in moving documents around that time.

During his trip to Mar-a-Lago on June 3, Mr. Bratt received a package of about three dozen documents with classified marks from a lawyer for Mr. Trump. Mr. Bratt also received a letter, written by Mr. Corcoran but signed by another lawyer for the former president, stating that a diligent search had been made for any additional material in response to the subpoena and that none had been found. Mr. Bratt was not allowed to search the storage room at this time.

The detail of the timing of Mr. Nautas’ interaction with the maintenance worker was reported earlier by The Washington Post. A lawyer for Mr. Nauta declined to comment. An attorney for the maintenance worker would not publicly discuss the matter.

The New York Times reported this month that prosecutors obtained cooperation from a witness who worked at Mar-a-Lago. Among other things, the witness provided investigators with a photo of the storage room.

The investigation, overseen by Special Counsel Jack Smith, has shown signs of entering its final stage, and this week lawyers for Mr Trump, who is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination , have requested a meeting to discuss the matter. with Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, called the investigation a targeted and politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House .

He added that prosecutors have harassed anyone and everyone who works, worked for, or supports President Trump and argued that Mr. Trump tried to cooperate with the Justice Department.

Prosecutors questioned witnesses about Mr. Trump’s possible motive for having the documents.

They subpoenaed information about Mr. Trump’s trade deals with foreign countries since becoming president. And witnesses told them that some aides may have known that Mr. Trump still had documents in his possession after the first 15 boxes of government documents containing classified documents were turned over to the National Archives in January 2022 after persistent efforts by the part of the archive to recover the material, according to people informed about it.

Among the most prominent witnesses in recent months is Mr. Corcoran, who met with Mr. Bratt from the Justice Department last June and drafted the letter saying a diligent search had turned up no other documents.

In March, prosecutors successfully breached Mr. Corcorans’ attorney-client privilege with Mr. Trump under the criminal fraud exception, a provision of the law that can be used when investigators have evidence that the services of a lawyer may have been used in the commission of a crime.

Judge Beryl A. Howell, then chief judge presiding over grand jury cases in the federal district court in Washington, found that prosecutors had sufficiently demonstrated that Mr. Trump knowingly misled Mr. Corcoran about the documents he he still possessed.

The Times previously reported that Judge Howell, writing in a sealed memorandum, described what she called Mr. Trump’s misdirection in his dealings with the National Archives in 2021 and early last year, saying that It was apparently a dress rehearsal for how he handled the grand jury subpoena. last May, according to a person briefed on the contents of the memos.

In the sealed note setting out her reasoning for deciding that Mr. Corcoran should not be protected by solicitor-client privilege, Judge Howell cited numerous instances of what prosecutors considered evidence of possible obstruction and of unlawful possession of government records on Mr. Trumps. party, said the person briefed on its contents.

Other evidence shows that the former president deliberately sought to keep classified documents when he was not authorized to do so, and knew it, Ms Howell wrote, the person said.

Judge Howell acknowledged that the standard for meeting the criminal fraud exception is lower than what would be required to press charges or obtain a jury verdict, according to anyone familiar with what she wrote. Still, the judge made it clear that she believed the government had met the threshold, both for obstructing grand jury proceedings and for unauthorized withholding of national defense information, the person said.

The government provided sufficient evidence that the former president possessed tangible documents containing national defense information, she wrote, adding that they showed that he had not given these documents to an authorized officer. to receive them.

At another point, Judge Howell addressed Mr. Trump’s intent and state of mind, saying the government had also provided sufficient evidence to discharge its burden of showing that the former president had deliberately kept the documents classified, the person said.

She also noted that a new search of Trump properties late last year, conducted by experts on Mr. Trump’s behalf after pressure from prosecutors, revealed additional documents with classified marks in his bedroom. in Mar-a-Lago, the person briefed on the document. said.

Notably, no apology is provided as to how the former president could miss classified documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago, Judge Howell wrote, according to the person briefed on the contents of his memo.

