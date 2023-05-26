Turkey elections: Erdogan has MPs to play with after strong parliamentary performance

Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have been sorely short of a victory in the first round of the presidential election, but the Turkish president was likely able to find solace in the parliamentary majority he now commands.

Although Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) saw a drop in electoral support in the parliamentary elections held alongside the presidential one, dropping from 42.28% to 35.61% (the lowest in its history), changes to the electoral law favoring the big parties secured 268 seats.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AKP’s main ally, also saw a drop in support this year, from 11.20% to 10%, winning 50 seats on May 14.

Together they form a majority of 318 in the 600-seat parliament. Additionally, Erdogan’s ally, the New Welfare Party (YRP), holds five seats, lending additional support to his People’s Alliance electoral coalition.

There are 16 parties represented in the new parliament, with the majority pursuing right-wing policies. Some analysts, like Turkish expert Guney Yildiz, call it “50 Shades of Nationalism”.

The opposition, meanwhile, appears increasingly fragmented, giving Erdogan the opportunity to explore different alliances.

The main opposition alliance is known as the Table of Six, made up of six parties and led by two: the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the nationalist Good Party (Iyi).

CHP leader and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu fielded several members of smaller right-wing parties on his ticket, winning them parliamentary seats.

As a result, the Future Party (Gelecek), led by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, won 14 seats, while the Democracy and Development Party (Deva) of former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan in won 10. The Islamist Party of Felicity (Saadet) and the Democratic Party (DP) won 10 and 3 seats respectively.

Tensions are already simmering between Kilicdaroglu and Iyi charman Meral Aksener, who strongly objected to him being the Table of Six candidate earlier last year only to see him fail in the first round.

Kilicdaroglu won about 5% fewer votes than Erdogan on May 14, but both candidates failed to reach the 50% threshold, triggering a runoff on Sunday.

If Kilicdaroglu were to suffer defeat, as expected, it’s likely that Aksener would consider a complete split from the Table Six.

On the left, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP) won 61 seats and the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP) only four.

Oguz Arikboga, an independent consultant specializing in Turkey and European affairs, noted that maintaining a parliamentary majority by Erdogan allows him to govern comfortably, especially because of ideological divisions within the opposition.

“With an almost certain presidential victory for Erdogan, the opposition will eventually split, and the split in ideology and political plans will become more apparent,” he told Middle East Eye.

Erdogan’s reliance on MHP support has drawn criticism as it pushed him towards more right-wing policies. However, Erdogan has the option of abandoning the MHP and forming a new parliamentary alliance.

Arikboga believes that the four smaller parties that ran under the CHP list will eventually pursue their own agendas. Together, the AKP, Gelecek, Deva and Saadet would have a total of 302 seats, giving Erdogan a parliamentary majority without the MHP.

Moreover, Arikboga suggests that Erdogan could even include Iyi, with his 43 seats, in his coalition to further strengthen his majority.

“It will then be easy for Erdogan to use it and, for example, to find a majority in parliament to obtain a referendum on a constitutional package: something the AKP has been discussing for a while,” he said. . After making constitutional changes in a 2017 referendum, the AKP wants to further reform the constitution away from the one introduced by the 1980 military coup.

To build support for his election campaign, Erdogan strategically presented all his ministers for parliamentary mandates. He assigned them to key provinces and encouraged them to rally local support. Even after the end of the legislative elections, he ordered them to stay in the provinces assigned to them to continue to seek support for the second round of the presidency.

However, if Erdogan emerges victorious on Sunday, he will face the dilemma of choosing between his ministers and parliamentary seats, as ministers cannot serve as MPs under the country’s presidential system.

If an MP resigns, that seat remains absent for the remainder of that parliament’s term, unless the number of absences becomes particularly high.

Many doubted that Erdogan was willing to sacrifice many AKP MPs in order to retain key figures as ministers. However, the current political landscape offers him comfortable room to work, and some ministers, including Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, are expected to be reappointed, even at the cost of losing their newly won seats.