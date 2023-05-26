Pakistani journalist Sami Abraham kidnapped, Imran Riaz Khan missing





New York, May 25, 2023 – Pakistani authorities must immediately reveal the whereabouts of journalists Sami Abraham and Imran Riaz Khan and stop intimidating the press as the country’s political unrest drags on, the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights said Thursday. journalists.

At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday May 24, between eight and 10 men wearing uniforms arrested Abraham, chairman and presenter of BOL News, as he was returning home from the private broadcasters’ office in the capital Islamabad, according to Dispatches and Raja Amir Abbas. , the journalists’ lawyer, who spoke to CPJ by phone.

Abraham’s fate remains unknown as of Thursday evening May 25, Abbas said.

The fate of BOL News presenter Imran Riaz Khan, who has been missing since May 11 following his arrest at Punjabs Sialkot airport, also remains unknown as of Thursday evening, his lawyer Azhar Siddique told CPJ by telephone. Earlier in the day, police failed to bring the journalist to the Lahore High Court for the fourth time since his arrest, and a senior Lahore police official told the court that the journalist was not being held. by Inter-Services Intelligence or Military Intelligence. agencies.

We are deeply disturbed by the disappearance of journalists Sami Abraham and Imran Riaz Khan amid worsening media repression in Pakistan, said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia Program Coordinator. The authorities must respect the rule of law and either bring Abraham and Khan to court or release them immediately.

Journalists have been arrested, attacked and surveilled after the May 9 arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, also chairman of Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which led to protests across the country.

Abraham and Imran Riaz Khan, who are not related to the former prime minister, frequently host PTI supporters on their talk shows and post pro-PTI content on their YouTube channels. Two Pakistani journalists who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals, said they believed the two presenters were being targeted as part of the broader crackdown on the party.

Prior to his disappearance, Abraham posted a series of video reports on his YouTube channel, which has 850,000 subscribers, in support of former Prime Minister Khan and critical of the country’s military establishment.

Abraham was driving home when four cars intercepted his vehicle, and the men forced Abraham out of the car and took him to an unknown location, according to Abbas and a police complaint filed by Ali Raza, Abraham’s brother. Abraham. They took Abraham’s two cell phones, the car keys and the driver’s phone, but did not detain the driver.

In his complaint lodged at Aabpara Police Station in Islamabad, Raza said the journalist was abducted. Police did not file a first information report on Thursday evening to formally open an investigation into the complaint, Abbas said.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that unnamed sources said police arrested Abraham. However, Islamabad police issued a statement on Twitter saying they would waste no time in searching for Abraham and would cooperate fully with the journalists’ family.

Also on Thursday, Abbas told CPJ he had filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court asking authorities to present Abraham in court and disclose the reasons for his detention, adding that the next hearing will take place. Friday morning.

CPJ’s calls and messages to Islamabad Police Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb went unanswered.

Usman Anwar, Inspector General of the Punjab Provincial Police, told CPJ via the messaging app that all agencies were working on the case of missing journalist Imran Riaz Khan and looking at all angles.

If someone is hiding on their own, it is quite difficult to find that person, Anwar said.

