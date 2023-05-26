Trump news today: Mar-a-Lago worker makes shocking claim over classified documents as Fox News announces town hall





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

As competition intensifies for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, Donald Trump’s legal troubles also continue to escalate as a maintenance worker makes a shocking claim about handling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

The worker recalled helping move boxes into a storage room just a day before the Justice Department went to Mar-a-Lago to pick up the papers, The New York Times reported.

The worker did not know what the boxes contained at the time.

The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that an obstruction may have taken place, according to the Washington Post, which also reports that a dress rehearsal for such a move took place even before a subpoena for the boxes. not be issued.

It comes as Mr Trump’s lawyers have called for a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon in the case. classified documents.

Mr Trump also appeared in court via video for a second hearing in his silent money criminal case on Tuesday, and E Jean Carroll amended an ongoing defamation case against the former president while Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 race.

HighlightsView latest update 1685096100Oathkeepers leader sentenced to 18 years in prison for January 6 sedition

Alex Woodward reports the damning words of Judge Mehta:

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told the court May 25 that seditious conspiracy is one of the most serious crimes an American individual can commit and an offense against the people of the country.

What we cannot have, we absolutely cannot have, is a group of citizens who, because they did not like the outcome, were then ready to take up arms to foment a revolution. That’s what you did, he told Rhodes. You are not a political prisoner, Mr. Rhodes.

For decades, Rhodes wanted American democracy to turn violent, Judge Mehta said.

You, sir, present a permanent threat and peril to this country, its democracy and the very fabric of this country, he added. You are intelligent, convincing and charismatic. Frankly, that’s what makes you dangerous.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 11:15

1685094300Musk insists DeSantiss’ disastrous Twitter launch was a success

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 10:45

1685092500How did a question about Ukraine turn into a rambling answer about trans rights and climate change?

Andrew Feinberg recounts how the Florida governor failed to answer a direct question about Russia’s war on Ukraine during an interview with Trey Gowdy on Fox News.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 10:15

1685090700DeSantis says he will consider Trump’s pardon if elected in 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday he would aggressively use presidential pardons to free those accused or convicted of crimes, including former President Donald Trump.

Speaking during an interview with hosts Buck Sexton and Clay Travis, Mr DeSantis claimed the Justice Department had been weaponized under the Biden administration. He cited a long list of GOP grievances about federal law enforcement targeting conservative activists and other GOP figures who allegedly violated federal laws.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 09:45

1685087100Trump lawyers spark speculation over new indictment with letter to Garland

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 08:45

1685081700Fury in Trump’s inner circle as Fox News host appears to back DeSantis

Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle called out Fox News host Mark Levin on Twitter for tweeting the link to Ron DeSantis’ campaign and accused the conservative commentator of raising money for the Florida governor.

Immediately, several Trump allies and supporters began criticizing Levin for tweeting the link, believing it to be an endorsement of Mr. DeSantis.

Ariana Baio has the story.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 07:15

1685076300Capitol rioter who stepped on Pelosis desk gets four years in prison

An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ office in a widely circulated photo from the US Capitol riot has been sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison – after a judge dismissed his claim of being a passive participant. in the crowd.

Richard Bigo Barnett became one of the faces of the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, and U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said when announcing the sentence that Barnett sometimes seemed to enjoy notoriety .

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 05:45

1685070954Steve Bannon trial scheduled for May 2024

Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime Donald Trump, will face trial next May for deceiving donors who donated money to build a wall along the US southern border, a judge ruled Thursday .

Bannon’s trial in the We Build the Wall case will begin May 27, 2024, just after the former president is scheduled to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 04:15

1685067354How the Trump-DeSantis relationship went sour

It has not always been so.

Before Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were the main rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, they were allies.

Trump gave DeSantis’ gubernatorial bid an early boost by tweeting his support even before DeSantis officially entered the race. In his 2018 victory speech, DeSantis made sure to thank the president, saying, I think I have a great partnership.

Here’s how the DeSantis and Trumps relationship has come and gone as the two face off to take on Democrat Joe Biden:

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 03:15

1685063754Can DeSantis beat Trump? These political veterans aren’t so sure…

He is ubiquitous in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-revival warrior who used a docile state legislature to turn Florida into a mecca of Trump-era republicanism.

Report by Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia.

Oliver O’Connell26 May 2023 02:15

