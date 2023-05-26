Andrew Allison: Sunak is a better manager than Truss or Johnson. But Britain needs more than that.

Andrew Allison is the executive director of the Freedom Association.

Next month will mark the seventh anniversary of the UK’s vote to leave the EU. We were supposed to leave on March 29, 2019, but as we all know we only left on January 31, 2020.

Before that, Theresa May was humiliated in the European Parliament elections and forced out of office; Boris Johnson was elected leader of the Conservative Party; we missed another deadline on October 31; MPs continued their determination to block Brexit at all costs; and finally, a general election was called and a Conservative majority of MPs to push Brexit forward were elected to the House of Commons.

The one thing the establishment in this country has never been guilty of is trying to rush Brexit. Rather the opposite.

Take the successful European Legislation (Revocation and Reform) Bill, which is supposed to take the UK to the next step in reasserting the sovereignty of Parliament, has completed its stages in the House of Commons, and well that not all Tory MPs are happy with it, even people like Sir Bob Neill MP did not vote against it.

But now some Conservative MPs are telling us we shouldn’t rush these things. We should be patient.

The government promised a bonfire of laws we inherited from the EU, but it turned into a campfire instead. No more broken promises.

And the government did not need to act in this way: it had the support of the majority in the elected chamber. That the Lords were clumsy and tried to block the democratic wishes of voters was hardly a surprise. Many peers would always try to do this. They have the form.

Rishi Sunak seems to have inner strength when it comes to standing up to the unions and their anti-inflationary wage demands. GOOD. More than one Prime Minister would have capitulated.

But on other issues, he acts as a middle manager – a technocrat – who has no political convictions.

Does he care passionately about improving the lives of voters by enacting conservative policies? Is he committed to pursuing free market policies or does he think the state should play an even bigger role than it already does?

Does he think the tax burden (the highest in over 70 years) is about right, but probably should be reduced a bit if his party has a chance of being re-elected? What does he believe in?

Johnson’s term ended in chaos because he lost the trust of his MPs; Liz Trusss too, by a different route.

In contrast, Sunak provided what commentators describe as stability. Politics may not be as exciting as it once was, they will tell you, but after a turbulent few months what the country needed was that stability that only the prime minister and his dozens of sheets of paper calculation and five-point plans could provide.

I appreciate stability as much as the next man, but I also want to see a vision.

Margaret Thatcher had a vision. We knew where she intended to take this country. We knew she was committed to market reforms and wanted it to be easier to do business in the UK. Free markets, free speech, free people. It was his mantra.

But in Sunak, I don’t see a vision. The Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill, for example, has been watered down.

This should have been a big step towards the legal protection of the freedom of students and scholars. It would have allowed students and scholars to sue their universities if they hadn’t protected free speech on campus.

But after a defeat in the House of Lords, the government, instead of fighting, tabled an amendment that will only allow students and scholars to sue their universities as a last resort.

Instead, they will have to go through their university’s complaints procedures and then appeal (if necessary) to the higher education regulator. Only then will they be allowed to take their case to court. The time this will take will deter many from complaining.

Dominic Raab’s bill of rights bill was barely out of the blocks before it was tossed into the long grass and eventually scrapped, despite Sunak saying he was in favor of it. Another broken promise.

Wanting to be liked is not a trait one looks for in a prime minister. Johnson craved popular affection, which affected his judgement. Leading a country means that you sometimes have to make difficult and unpopular decisions. Thatcher never shied away from making decisions she felt were in the best interests of the country.

Although he’s a better manager than Johnson or Truss, I feel like that’s all Sunak is: a manager; a technocrat. He is not a leader.

Strikes. High inflation. High crime rate. A government that doesn’t really believe in free enterprise, has imposed the highest tax burden on us in decades, increasingly wants to run our lives, and doesn’t seem to believe in free speech.

It feels like we have stepped back in time. Indeed, it seems that the revolution sparked by Thatcher never happened.

We must once again advocate for free markets, free speech and free people. We especially need to reach out to young professionals and get them to join our cause.

To some extent, we have to resell Brexit. We may have left the European Union, but the benefits we might reap are not. Unless we persuade enough young people to commit to Brexit and prove to them that we really are better off outside the EU, people like Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy are waiting in the wings to align us more with Brussels.

Some conservatives seem to think we have to stop complaining, because the others are worse than us. My message to them is simple: unless you go Conservative again and reap the full benefits that Brexit has to offer, you will hand the general election to a bunch of Remainers.

You can’t blame the electorate. Voters vote for political parties for a variety of reasons, but divided parties rarely win and timid and exhausted governments are invariably driven from power.