Narendra Modi: Indian authoritarian leader with his own app

India’s 14th Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emerging as one of the country’s key post-independence leaders along with its founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who set the model for a secular and democratic nation in 1947 , and his daughter Indira Gandhi, who ruled for 15 eventful years.

Today, India is estimated to have overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation, with 1.4 billion people. It is the world’s fifth largest economy and one of its fastest growing.

But India’s leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a growing cause for concern.

Who is Narendra Modi?

He was born in 1950 in Vadnagar in the western state of Gujarat. His family belonged to the Ghanchi caste of vegetable oil producers, officially designated as backward; Modis’ father had a tea stall in the station and Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a militant Hindu nationalist group, when he was eight years old. Modi left an early marriage at 17 and embarked on what he described as a journey of spiritual discovery through India. Upon his return to Gujarat, he dedicated himself to the RSS, becoming aPracharak(a sort of missionary or infantryman dedicated to chastity and an ascetic life; he is always celibate and abstinent). Modi did a master’s degree in political science in Ahmedabad, where he led a student faction affiliated with the RSS. He joined the BJP, a Hindu nationalist party often seen as the political wing of the RSS, in 1987.

How did he come to power?

When Modi joined the BJP, he had only two MPs. But in 1992, BJP and RSS militants led a mob that destroyed a Mughal-era mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya, which they said had been built on the birthplace of the Hindu god Rama. . Riots between Hindus and Muslims ensued across the country and support for the RSS and BJP skyrocketed. By 1996 the BJP had become the largest party in parliament. Modi, meanwhile, rose through the ranks to become Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, a controversial tenure, due to his alleged complicity in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots; but in 2013 he was nominated as the BJP’s candidate for prime minister. In 2014, he guided the BJP to a landslide victory in national elections. In 2019, he was re-elected with a larger margin.

What happened in Gujarat?

Modis’ path to election as prime minister was paved with violence. A year after he became chief minister of Gujarat, a train carrying Hindu activists through the state was set on fire, allegedly by a mob of Muslims. Fifty-nine people died. Modi ensured that the bodies of the victims were transported to Ahmedabad and paraded through the streets. A pogrom ensued, with Hindu mobs killing and raping without restraint by the police. More than 1,000 people died, including some 790 Muslims; more than 2,500 were injured. Allegations of complicity in this communal violence dogged Modi for years: in 2005 he was even banned from the United States for his alleged role in inciting the mob. Modi has always denied wrongdoing and in 2012 he was cleared by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court of India due to lack of sufficient evidence (a verdict which the court upheld last year). His US visa ban was lifted when he was elected prime minister in 2014. But questions about his role won’t go away: in January this year, a BBC documentary (which Modi tried to d ‘stop airing in India) revealed that a UK Foreign Office internal investigation had concluded that he was directly responsible for the violence which it said bore all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.

Why is he so successful?

Modi is a formidable politician and orator. In Gujarat, he established himself as a pro-business leader who presided over rapid economic growth (in part by aligning himself with powerful business leaders). As prime minister, Modi has emphasized development, providing electricity, gas and sanitation to areas that had none before: one of his flagship policies is his war against open defecation. This and his dexterous exploitation of India’s religious divisions carried him through even major crises such as Covid-19: India was one of the hardest hit countries, and its handling of the pandemic was seen as disastrous.

Why is he a controversial prime minister?

Modi is an authoritarian who maintains a stranglehold on his own party and has built a cult of personality (there is, for example, a Narendra Modi app). He centralized power and weakened Indian institutions. The independence of the judiciary has been eroded, while think tanks and human rights groups have been targeted. It has also intimidated the free press: India now ranks 161 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index. Journalists imprisoned on bogus charges; Modis’ business allies took over independent outlets; the Prime Minister himself did not answer questions at a single press conference during nine years in office. But the most disturbing aspect of his reign was the oppression of an estimated 200 million Muslims in India.

How were they oppressed?

The Modis BJP government has adopted a series of anti-Muslim measures. A 2019 law prevented Muslim foreign nationals fleeing persecution from obtaining Indian citizenship. In the same year, Modi revoked the autonomy enjoyed by Kashmir, one of the few Indian states with a Muslim majority. At the state level, the BJP has promised strict laws to combat love jihad (an alleged plot among Muslim men to lure Hindu women into marriage for conversion). BJP politicians tried to ban headscarves in schools and restrict the Muslim call to prayer. History books were rewritten, cutting out sections on India’s Muslim Mughal rulers. Generally, the BJP, which is dedicated toHindutva(Hindu hegemony) has promoted an us versus them mentality that has emboldened nationalists: there has been a major increase in anti-Muslim violence, often condoned or excused by the BJP.

Where is the opposition in all this?

The Congress, the secular Nehrus party, which has long dominated Indian politics, has had a dismal performance in recent years, leaving a vacuum that Modi and the BJP have been happy to fill. Rahul Gandhi, the former party leader, has been sued for allegedly defaming Modi by implying he was a thief. He has been disqualified from any political office and faces a two-year prison sentence. Gandhi joins a long list of opposition politicians who have been taken to court.

Can Indian democracy survive?

The US-based non-profit organization Freedom House has downgraded India from a free democracy to a partly free democracy because it has adopted discriminatory policies and harasses critics. The Swedish institute V-Dem claims that India has become an electoral autocracy, like Russia. In some ways democracy is still thriving: only half of its 28 state governments are led by the BJP, although it controls the Hindi-speaking populated areas. Modi himself seems invincible, and his approval ratings, especially among the 80% Hindu majority, are spectacularly high. Krishna Prasad, a liberal journalist, reflects darkly: India is becoming the country it always wanted to be.