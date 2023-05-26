Meeting this weekend, Puan and Gibran potentially discuss the internal situation of the party





ALIF ICHWAN President Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second from right) greets PDI-P DPP Chairman Puan Maharani after he made a statement to the press during a suitability and compliance test related to the Surakarta Pilkada at PDI-P DPP office, Jakarta, Monday (10/2/2022). SURAKARTA, KOMPAS The Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, will meet this weekend with the Chairman of the People’s Representative Council who is also Chairman of the Central Leadership Council of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party Puan Maharani in the city of Surakarta, Central Java. It is also possible that at the next meeting the two will discuss the internal situation of the party.

The meeting between Gibran and Puan is scheduled for Saturday to Sunday (27-28/5/2023). One of their programs is to eat together at a suggestion. However, Gibran was unsure what issues they would discuss at the meeting. His program is relaxed, really. To want suggestion, Harjo Bestik, then Pakuwon Mall. On Sunday, he wants to go to the CFD (car free day), Pasar Gede, Solo Safari, Paragon Mall, at Solo Square, Gibran said. KOMPAS/NINO CITRA ANUGRAHANTO Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto talks with Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka at Angkringan Omah Semar, Surakarta City, Central Java, Saturday (5/20/2023). On this occasion, Prabowo was supported by a group of volunteers supporting Gibran and Joko Widodo. Gibran also had meetings with political figures some time ago. The figure met was the general president of the Gerindra party, Prabowo Subianto. At this time, Prabowo also received a surprise in the form of a statement of support from a number of volunteers supporting Gibran and President Joko Widodo. However, Gibran admitted that he did not try to mobilize volunteers on this occasion. Read also: Answering the call of the PDI-P DPP, Gibran: I remain standing according to the directives of the General President When questioned, Gibran said he was unaware of the volunteers’ attendance at his meeting with Puan later. So far, Gibran said, there have been no further guidelines regarding the meeting. The formal part also continues to ensure the places of future visits. If there’s an order to muster volunteers, I’m ready. Not yet (ordered). The protocol is always play aroundsaid Gabriel. Gibran added that his party had never communicated with his father, President Jokowi, when he wanted to gather volunteers. According to him, meeting volunteers is also part of hospitality. The aim is not to direct support to specific candidates. After all, friendship is the goal. Not for that how very. I’ve never run anything like this, this and this VP. Let’s go. Not like this. I am the point of friendship, said Gibran. KOMPAS/HENDRA IN SETYAWAN Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka (left) fills out the PDI-P DPP summons to provide clarification regarding his meeting with Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto and Jokowi volunteers at the PDI-P office DPP, Jakarta, Monday (22/5/2023). Gibran was met by PDI-P DPP General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto (center) and PDI-P DPP Honorary President Komarudin Watubun. After providing clarification, Gibran said he was perpendicular to the leadership of PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Meanwhile, Puan’s special staff, Alex Indra Lukman, revealed that as a member of the DPR, Puan has a responsibility, one of which is to absorb the aspirations of people in his constituency. The constituency of Puan (dapil) is Central Java V, which includes Sukoharjo, Klaten, Boyolali and Surakarta. The visit (Saturday and Sunday) is tomorrow in order to fulfill this responsibility, he said. However, if during the visit there is a meeting between Puan and Gibran, then it is a necessity. Because, Gibran is the head of one of Puan’s electoral districts. Apart from that, the two are also partners. Alex did not deny that the meeting between Puan and Gibran would also discuss the internal situation of the party. Earlier, Gibran had been asked for clarification by PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto due to an emerging statement of support from a number of volunteers backing Gibran and President Jokowi for Prabowo. The visit of Mbak Puan as president of the DPR, even if it is possible that they are talking about parties. His name is part of the family. Also, the biographical data, on the right, are both the president’s children, (Puan is) the child of the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia and (Gibran is) the child of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, said Alex.

