Erdogan turkeys woo voters during re-election campaign

ISTANBUL His campaign speeches start softly, drawing in the audience. A devout Muslim, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often says that he seeks to please not only the Turkish people, but also God. Performing in front of the crowd, he sings folk songs, recites verses by local poets or drapes the belt of the local football team over his shoulders.

He sometimes wades through the crowd of supporters for photos or greets children, who kiss his hands. Then he goes up to the podium to speak, dressed in a suit or a plaid sports jacket.

To the cheers and whistles of hundreds of transport workers at a campaign rally last week, he explained why they should keep him in power in a runoff on Sunday. He bragged about improving the country’s roads and bridges, raising wages and providing tax breaks for small businesses.

He also vowed to continue fighting forces he considered enemies of the nation, including gay rights activists, to make Turkey stronger in the world. And he criticized opposition leaders who seek to overthrow him, accusing them of entering dark rooms to sit down and negotiate with terrorists because they won the support of the main pro-Kurdish party of Turkey.