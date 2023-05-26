Emily Maitlis torn into ‘constant liar’ Boris Johnson





Emily Maitlis didn’t hold back during an interview with former Boris Johnson aide Guto Harris and introduced a stark comparison to Donald Trump. Johnson made headlines again this week, despite being ousted from office last July following news complaints he broke Covid lockdown rules at Checkers. Although it dismissed them as bizarre and unacceptable allegations, the official Covid inquiry threatened the government with legal action if it did not provide the WhatsApps of former prime ministers at this time. The hosts of The Press Officer PodcastMaitlis and Jon Sopel, were discussing the latest headlines surrounding the former Prime Minister with his former aide Harri, when they all locked down Johnson’s reputation. As former Downing Street communications chief Harri blamed Johnson’s support for Brexit, saying Brexit was hugely divisive and Brexit was the start of this allegation that he was a liar. He said no one thought Johnson was a liar before the EU referendum. However, Jon Sopel cut Harri off and said: Wait, wait, he got fired by Michael Howard for lying. Howard was the Conservative leader who sacked Johnson in 2004 for not disclosing an extramarital affair he was having with a Spectator columnist at the time. Maitlis added: He was also fired by the newspaper. Johnson was fired in 1988 by The Times for allegedly fabricating quotes from his sponsor, a historian, who were then printed on the first page. But Harri was dismissive of those incidents, saying: Yeah, for talking about a case and he made up quotes, I’m sure he’s not the only person who’s done that. He continued: In a career as public, as publicized and as political as his, those are two fairly minor charges. Instead, he suggested that Johnson was still a strong politician, pointing to how Johnson was elected mayor of London after a government in shambles because he kept his promises. But Maitlis brought the conversation back to the lie with a timely anecdote. She said: The first time I interviewed Donald Trump, he lied to me about having the biggest ballroom in New York. And I gave up, because I was like, fuck, this is a ballroom. And in 2020 he lied about winning an election he lost and it created a riot and the attempt to overthrow democracy. There are lies that don’t really matter and lies that do, Harri interjected. Maitlis insists: There are consistent patterns of behavior. Johnson’s former assistant continued: We weren’t going to agree on that. But Maitlis hit back again: you went to work for a man you knew was a constant liar. I wouldn’t say Brexit was divisive, it was worse than that. He has continually deceived this country. You went to work for a man you knew was lying and misleading and lied to the queen about proroguing parliament, and lied about partygate, who threw Allegra Stratton under the bus, I mean there are always buses with Boris. You knew that was the culture you worked in. And people can rightly feel pissed that this kind of stuff is still going on and coming out.

