Imran thanks the government for putting his name in ECL





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Friday thanked the government for putting his name on the Exit Control List (ECL), saying he had “no intention of travel abroad”.

Imran’s remarks come a day after the government placed the names of the former prime minister, his wife Bushra Bibi and dozens of other leaders – who have or have not yet left the PTI – on the “no-fly list” on the grounds that they might flee abroad.

The ousted Prime Minister took to Twitter and said he was not planning to travel overseas ‘because I don’t have any property or business overseas or even a bank account overseas. foreign”.

I want to thank the government for listing my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel abroad as I don’t have any overseas property or business or even a bank account abroad.

If and when I have the opportunity to vacation, it will be in our…

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2023

“If and when I get the chance to vacation, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth,” he added.

Read Imran pushes SC against ‘undeclared martial law’

On Thursday, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Home Affairs and Legal Affairs, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed to The Express Tribune that the names of the deposed Prime Minister, his wife and several other PTI leaders had been released. added to the “no-fly list”.

He refrained from using the term “exit control list” (ECL).

The SAPM, which has federal minister status, further said that former current PTI leaders including Qasim Suri, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Yasmin Rashid and Aslam Iqbal were also among those whose names were added to the list.

Although the no-fly list or ECL is a legal tool to restrict the movement of “dangerous” people and prevent them from flying abroad, the names of political opponents have been continuously added to it by successive governments for years. .

The decision to place the names on the no-fly list follows an unspoken strategy by “powerful circles” to first arrest PTI leaders in connection with the May 9 vandalism against key government as well as military installations, then to make sure that their freedom depended on their leaving the party.

