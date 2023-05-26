Modi to inaugurate controversial new parliament in India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s new parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday, part of a controversial $2.4 billion overhaul of the capital’s historic center that critics have slammed as a vanity project.

In a ceremony marking the occasion, Chief install the Sengol, a symbolic scepter, in the lower chamber of the legislatures. The gold-plated object was presented to the country’s first prime minister on the eve of India’s independence from Britain in 1947.

Amit Shah, Indian Home Minister told reporters On Wednesday, Modis’ involvement was a testament to the prime ministers’ vision to create a new India. He added that the design of the parliaments combines the country’s heritage and traditions.

But the impending opening has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political and cultural war between Modi and his opponents, who accuse the populist leader of being authoritarian and undemocratic.

In this case, they challenged Modis’ decision to inaugurate the parliament building himself, rather than let Indian President and Head of State Draupadi Murmu conduct the ceremony.

In a statement19 political parties announced on Wednesday they would boycott the opening, saying parliament cannot function without the president and calling Modis’ leading role in the ceremony a direct assault on Indian democracy.

When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of parliament, we find no value in a new building, the statement said.

Some politicians have also questioned the government’s choice of the inauguration date, which falls on what would have been the birthday of the late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a leading figure in India’s Hindu nationalist movement.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers him a hero, while his opponents argue that Savarkar’s ideologies discriminate against minorities.

Shah dismissed concerns, saying the event should not be politicized and all lawmakers are welcome to attend.

CNN contacted the offices of Modis and Murmus for comment but did not receive a response.

The new triangular parliament building is part of a major overhaul of New Delhi’s colonial-era administrative center dubbed the Central Vista redevelopment project. Since its announcement in September 2019, the plan has drawn criticism from politicians, architects and heritage experts over the cost and timing of the works.

Called by some as expensive, irresponsible for the environment and threatening cultural heritage, the project will see dozens of new government buildings spread over more than 85 acres of land, of which Modis will develop a new private residence.

In 2020, a petition was filed with the Supreme Court of India opposing the plans on legal and environmental grounds. That same year, a group of 60 former civil servants wrote a scathing open letter to Modi describing the project as a rash and irresponsible act.

The group also highlighted the architectural value of the buildings slated for demolition, saying the project would irrevocably destroy the region’s cultural heritage.

Outrage grew in 2021, after it emerged construction on the site had been deemed an essential service and was therefore exempt from a city-wide Covid-19 lockdown. It meant work on parliament continued as a devastating second wave of coronavirus pushed hospitals to breaking point and sent people begging for oxygen in the streets.

The government defended his decision to proceed with construction, saying delaying the work would create liabilities and affect workers’ livelihoods.

The rush was widely believed to have resulted from hopes of opening the Parliament building before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in August 2022. The deadline was missed, although Central Vista Avenue recently renovated, a 3 kilometer (1.8 mile) boulevard running through the heart of the redevelopment, was inaugurated a few weeks later.

Called Kingsway under British rule, the road was renamed Rajpath in 1955. The buildings that overflowed either side once housed the British Imperial Government, although Indian authorities reassigned them to their own administration after the country’s independence. In a speech inaugurating the revamped boulevard, Modi said that by renaming it Kartavya Path (or Road of Duty), a symbol of slavery had been erased forever.

Since coming to power nearly a decade ago, the prime minister has been keen to position himself as a disrupter of India’s colonial legacy and often uses emotional language.

The renaming of the road is in line with Modis’ vision of a new India that removes all traces of colonial mentality, as he said in a speech on Independence Day last year. In a symbolic, if fortuitous, turn of events, the inauguration of the Kartavya paths took place on the day of the death of British Queen Elizabeth II, daughter of the last Emperor of India, George VI.

Proponents of the Central Vista redevelopment project say the revamp is needed to modernize Indian government and that some of the old administrative buildings were unsuitable for their purpose.

Designed by English architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in the early 20th century, the circular council building that became India’s parliament was originally intended to serve the country’s colonial government. In the decades following independence, new structures were built nearby to serve a growing Indian administration.

According to the architect behind the multi-billion dollar redevelopment, Bimal Patel, many offices were dysfunctional and in dire need of modernization. Capacity is also limited, a concern amplified by growing calls to increase the number of MPs serving in India’s parliament.

We need to improve technology, we need space to eat, we need to create toilets, we need to create storage space, and office and administration spaces, it is very clear that this cannot be done in the available space, Patel told CNN in 2021.

Even some of Modis’ political opponents agreed.

From a purely utilitarian perspective, many would agree that significant changes are needed, opposition MP Shashi Tharoor, one of Modis’ fiercest critics, previously told CNN. The first is that the Parliament Building would have needed a complete overhaul to be fit for purpose, and clearly the Government concluded it could not do this and had to build a new one.

The new building sits opposite the old Parliament House of India, a circular structure that will be upgraded and used for an as yet unspecified purpose.

The interiors include motifs inspired by certain Indian national symbols, including the lotus and the peacock. The design also references important heritage buildings, such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the former home of British viceroys which now serves as the official residence of Indian presidents.

But Tharoor argued there had been a lack of consultation between politicians, architects and the public, reducing the scope for criticism, comment and suggestion.

For Modi, who came to power in 2014 on a ticket of nationalism and a promise of future greatness, the Central Vista redevelopment project can be seen as a powerful tool of political influence. But as he seeks another term in office in next year’s general election, his critics have blamed the leader for serving himself, not his people.

Referring to the apparent sidelining of President Murmus during the Sunday ceremony, Congress legislator Jairam Ramesh writing on Twitter: It was one man’s ego and desire for self-promotion that deprived the first female adivasi (indigenous) president of her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new parliament building.