



Far-right candidate Sinan Oan has become something of a “kingmaker” in Turkey’s presidential election. Its 2.8 million voters could have the power to decide between outgoing Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his rival Kemal Kldarolu.

Far-right candidate Sinan Oan has positioned himself as a “kingmaker” between the rounds of the Turkish presidential election. He could tip the balance on the side of outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan or his rival Kemal Kldarolude when he only gets 5% of the vote in the first round. Kldarolu has since multiplied calls for the accession of the nationalist candidate and has reversed his position on immigration – in particular on the 3.7 million Syrian refugees in Turkey – despite a previous focus on the fight against corruption and the defense of human rights. “It’s a form of inconsistency,” Sinan Ciddi, a political scientist specializing in Turkey and a researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) think tank, told Euronews. For months they talked about inclusion, inclusivity, difference. […] And here, in the space of ten days, the candidate of the CHP [Kemal Kldarolu] and the party veered sharply to the right.” Without success, since the beginning of the week, Oan has come out in favor of Erdoan. However, in previous speeches, he had repeatedly opposed President Erdoan, the far-right candidate had for example tried to overthrow the leadership of his former party, the MHP, to protest against his rallying to Erdogan in 2016. He even came to blows with several AKP members throughout the Turkish National Assembly. Will far-right voters back Erdogan? Oan represents the Alliance of Ultranationalists (ATA), a group that split after losing in the first round. The other strong figure in the movement, mit zda, sided with the opposition. Some have compared France’s far-right opposition candidate Marie le Pen. However, it would be simplistic to think that voters will simply follow one or the other, Ciddi explained. We are in uncharted territory. We have never seen the political dynamics of a second round. “So I feel like maybe the value of these two small right-wing parties is being overstated. [] I think it will be more a question of how the voters will answer this question: ‘Who do we want as a leader? Erdoan or Kldarolu?'” Whatever the final result of this Sunday, the extreme right will have, in any case, succeeded in imposing its tough policy until the end of the campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/05/26/turkey-could-the-far-right-topple-the-presidential-election

