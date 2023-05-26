GT Vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Records





Gujarat Titans to face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 2nd Qualifier | Photo: BCCI/IPL HIGHLIGHTS Gujarat Titans to face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 2nd Qualifier

Gujarat Titans are coming off a defeat in Qualifying 1 and will have their work cut out against an in-form Mumbai side

Batters from both teams will appreciate being back in Ahmedabad, coming from Chennai, which suited the slower bowlers better. Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Titans will be disappointed with the result of the first qualifier because tactically, in terms of performance and selection, they weren’t up to snuff and to beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their lair in Chepauk, you need to be at your best. However, being the best, the defending champions have had another chance but it won’t be easy as they will face a top flight team of Mumbai Indians, who have won six of their last 8 games. But the Titans will breathe a sigh of relief considering they will be back home in front of a 1.32 Lakh capacity crowd. In the previous two encounters in the league phase, Titans won once in Ahmedabad while Mumbai Indians won the reverse match at Wankhede Stadium over Suryakumar Yadav’s magnificent century. Both teams have an almost equal chance of qualifying, however, the game will depend on how well MI batters play eight wrist tricks from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. In a high scoring game against RCB as well, Rashid’s 1/24 was the difference and on another good batting play these two leggies could turn the game on its head. Ahmedabad weather forecast for Friday, May 26 India is in the midst of a colossal heat wave and it’s not too different in Gujarat as well. Temperatures will hover around a high of 41 degrees and a low of 29 degrees in Ahmedabad on matchday. There was a forecast for an afternoon shower and there is also a tiny 1% chance of rain in the evening. However, the day will remain largely warm and in the evening it will be humid with some clouds in the sky. In other words, it will be a hot day and the rain is practically out of the question, so 40 full overs will take place without any interruptions. Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium was one of the best batting grounds in the country in IPL 2023. The average first leg score in seven matches at this venue is 187 and Friday will be no different given that the ground is the less used is chosen for the game. It’s almost new ground and hitters from both teams will enjoy it as a high-scoring thriller is on the cards. The size of the boundaries is 75 straight meters and 67-75 square boundaries on both sides as well, depending on the number of pitches. The dimensions of the pitch may be larger than some of the best stadiums in the country, however, Narendra Modi Stadium was a six-strike venue with a well-rolling ball. Folders A total of 25 matches were held at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad in the IPL, of which 12 were won by teams beating first and 13 by teams chasing. Therefore it is a good cricket wicket and the coin toss may not be a big factor but since it is a knockout the team that wins the coin toss may choose to strike first, although GT and MI are good pursuers. The highest first-inning total on this site is 227, which the Titans posted against the Lucknow Super Giants, while the highest score in a successful chase is also that of the home team – 182 against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023.

