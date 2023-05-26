Lara Trump tries to explain DeSantis’ remark about Donald Trump’s ‘red button’





Lara Trump previewed her stepfather’s cryptic Truth Social message about a big “red button” that was shared at Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch.

There were several infamous attributes at DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch on Wednesday night, one of which involved a “red button” message from Donald Trump that confused the internet. On Thursday, Lara Trump previewed her father-in-law’s Truth Social post, which was shared amid a rocky start to DeSantis’ presidential bid.

DeSantis announced his presidential run on Twitter Spaces with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, but the announcement was delayed by more than 20 minutes due to unfortunate issues that made it difficult or impossible for users to log in. space, and once they did, viewers were greeted. with either silence, deafening feedback, eerie echoes and other effects of failing technology.

Trump’s message, which read like a riddle, immediately sparked speculation.

“‘Rob’, my red button is bigger, better, stronger and works (TRUTH!), not yours! (from my conversation with soon to be friend Kim Jung Un from North Korea!) ,” Trump posted, without providing further explanation of what he meant.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order on social media regulation May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC On Wednesday, Trump, who is running his third presidential campaign, posted a cryptic message ” red button” after Ron DeSantis. Glitchy presidential campaign launch on Twitter. Getty

Lara Trump told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that she believed Trump’s message had to do with Truth Social and how the social media platform worked while Twitter struggled.

“I guess he means Truth Social was working and Twitter clearly wasn’t and maybe that was a small mistake,” Lara Trump said, though she admitted she didn’t. had not spoken with Trump about the meaning of his message.

To post a message in Truth Social, the user selects a red button with a plus sign and a pencil on it. Lara Trump didn’t explain what Trump meant when he referred to Kim Jung Un.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s campaign by email for comment.

Trump hasn’t been shy about swearing when it comes to DeSantis, whose highly anticipated presidential launch has been the subject of many Trump posts on Truth Social in recent months. Trump called DeSantis names such as “DeSanctimonious” and ran a series of television ads slamming DeSantis as suggesting that Trump saved DeSantis’ first gubernatorial campaign.

On Wednesday night, Trump released a series of Truth Social posts at DeSantis’ expense, such as comparing their respective presidential campaign pitches in a music video and a myriad of posts with slurs. The posts continued Thursday when Trump shared a poll showing his lead over DeSantis and calling him an “average” Republican governor.

DeSantis has mostly avoided retaliatory comments despite frequent attacks from Trump.

