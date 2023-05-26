Jokowi publishes rules for ‘nuclear material’ mining areas

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued new regulations regarding the designation of mining areas. The new rules are contained in Government Regulation (PP) No. 25 of 2023 regarding mining areas.

This regulation is one of three draft government regulations which are rules derived from Law No. 3 of 2020 concerning the extraction of minerals and coal (UU Minerba). This regulation was signed by President Joko Widodo on May 5, 2023 and promulgated in Jakarta on the same date.

What is striking about this rule is that it relates to a proposal by the agency that organizes governmental affairs in the nuclear field specifically for radioactive minerals.

Unraveling this new rule, there are several important points contained in this PP. For example, starting from the preparation of mining areas, determining the mining areas, up to data and information.

As in Article 3 paragraph 2, the areas which can be designated as Mining Areas (WP) have a number of criteria. Namely the distribution of mineral and/or coal bearing rock formations, indication data, resource data and reserve data.

The preparation of the WP itself is organized in several stages. First of all investigation and research on the Legal Mining Zone (WHP), on the other hand the preparation of the Mining Zone Plan (WP).

This survey and research is conducted to obtain data and information that includes the distribution of bearing rock formations, indications, resources and/or reserves of Minerals and/or Coal.

This PP also contains, surveys and research are carried out by the Minister and may entrust missions for the preparation of WP to public research institutes and / or regional research institutes. The mission comes with a map of the survey and search mission area.

Secondly, with regard to the financing of the implementation of Investigation and Research by State research institutions and/or regional research institutions which receive missions financed by the central government. The Governor can propose an area of ​​assignment of Investigation and Research to the Minister for the preparation of the WP.

Moreover, concerning the Determination of Mining Zones. In Article 14, it is stipulated that the Minister determines the boundaries and extent of the WP after being determined by the Governor and consulting the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia based on the plan of the WP.

The WP in question includes Mining Activity Zones (WUP), Popular Mining Zones (WPR), State Reserve Zones (WPN) and Special Mining Activity Zones, hereinafter referred to as WUPK .

“The governor to determine the WP must take into account several things. First of all WP plane, second people’s mining criteria, third proposal of the agency which organizes governmental affairs in the nuclear field specifically for radioactive mineral groupf”, says article 14.

Fourth namely the national strategic interest in the reserve of certain commodities and conservation within the framework of the ecosystem and environmental balance, and the five aspirations of the affected community.

This PP also regulates the National Reserve Area (WPN). The WPN itself is part of the WP which is reserved for national strategic interests.

At a minimum, areas within WPs that can be designated as WPNs must meet several criteria:

A. has rock formations containing metallic minerals and/or coal based on maps or geological data.

b. has resources and/or reserves of metallic minerals and/or coal.

vs. for the purpose of preserving metallic minerals and/or coal.

d. for conservation purposes to maintain the balance of the ecosystem and the environment.

The WPN itself can be sourced from areas that have data and information on survey and research results. Next, former WIUPs and ex WIUPKs which, based on the Minister’s assessment, should be designated as WPNs.

Next, the former contract/agreement areas which, based on the Minister’s assessment, should be designated as WPNs. WPN itself cannot overlap WUP, WPR, and

WUPK. To find out more about these rules, you can consult the website of the Secretary of State (Setnge.go.id)

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif, said that Indonesia has sources or raw materials that can be used for nuclear power plants (PLTN).

“The source is in multiple sources including tin mining. That’s why we have to secure it because we need the energy from that radioactive energy to be for energy purposes in the future, we so we have to secure it if we don’t run out, we import all the finished products, because they vanish. what is sand, “said Minister Arifin during his meeting at the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Friday (26/5/2023).

Later. The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources will issue derivative regulations regarding the classification of rare earth metals. “It is being prepared, I hope we can publish it at the beginning of the month,” Minister Arifin said.

