Politics
Jokowi publishes rules for ‘nuclear material’ mining areas
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued new regulations regarding the designation of mining areas. The new rules are contained in Government Regulation (PP) No. 25 of 2023 regarding mining areas.
This regulation is one of three draft government regulations which are rules derived from Law No. 3 of 2020 concerning the extraction of minerals and coal (UU Minerba). This regulation was signed by President Joko Widodo on May 5, 2023 and promulgated in Jakarta on the same date.
What is striking about this rule is that it relates to a proposal by the agency that organizes governmental affairs in the nuclear field specifically for radioactive minerals.
Unraveling this new rule, there are several important points contained in this PP. For example, starting from the preparation of mining areas, determining the mining areas, up to data and information.
As in Article 3 paragraph 2, the areas which can be designated as Mining Areas (WP) have a number of criteria. Namely the distribution of mineral and/or coal bearing rock formations, indication data, resource data and reserve data.
The preparation of the WP itself is organized in several stages. First of all investigation and research on the Legal Mining Zone (WHP), on the other hand the preparation of the Mining Zone Plan (WP).
This survey and research is conducted to obtain data and information that includes the distribution of bearing rock formations, indications, resources and/or reserves of Minerals and/or Coal.
This PP also contains, surveys and research are carried out by the Minister and may entrust missions for the preparation of WP to public research institutes and / or regional research institutes. The mission comes with a map of the survey and search mission area.
Secondly, with regard to the financing of the implementation of Investigation and Research by State research institutions and/or regional research institutions which receive missions financed by the central government. The Governor can propose an area of assignment of Investigation and Research to the Minister for the preparation of the WP.
Moreover, concerning the Determination of Mining Zones. In Article 14, it is stipulated that the Minister determines the boundaries and extent of the WP after being determined by the Governor and consulting the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia based on the plan of the WP.
The WP in question includes Mining Activity Zones (WUP), Popular Mining Zones (WPR), State Reserve Zones (WPN) and Special Mining Activity Zones, hereinafter referred to as WUPK .
“The governor to determine the WP must take into account several things. First of all WP plane, second people’s mining criteria, third proposal of the agency which organizes governmental affairs in the nuclear field specifically for radioactive mineral groupf”, says article 14.
Fourth namely the national strategic interest in the reserve of certain commodities and conservation within the framework of the ecosystem and environmental balance, and the five aspirations of the affected community.
This PP also regulates the National Reserve Area (WPN). The WPN itself is part of the WP which is reserved for national strategic interests.
At a minimum, areas within WPs that can be designated as WPNs must meet several criteria:
A. has rock formations containing metallic minerals and/or coal based on maps or geological data.
b. has resources and/or reserves of metallic minerals and/or coal.
vs. for the purpose of preserving metallic minerals and/or coal.
d. for conservation purposes to maintain the balance of the ecosystem and the environment.
The WPN itself can be sourced from areas that have data and information on survey and research results. Next, former WIUPs and ex WIUPKs which, based on the Minister’s assessment, should be designated as WPNs.
Next, the former contract/agreement areas which, based on the Minister’s assessment, should be designated as WPNs. WPN itself cannot overlap WUP, WPR, and
WUPK. To find out more about these rules, you can consult the website of the Secretary of State (Setnge.go.id)
The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif, said that Indonesia has sources or raw materials that can be used for nuclear power plants (PLTN).
“The source is in multiple sources including tin mining. That’s why we have to secure it because we need the energy from that radioactive energy to be for energy purposes in the future, we so we have to secure it if we don’t run out, we import all the finished products, because they vanish. what is sand, “said Minister Arifin during his meeting at the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Friday (26/5/2023).
Later. The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources will issue derivative regulations regarding the classification of rare earth metals. “It is being prepared, I hope we can publish it at the beginning of the month,” Minister Arifin said.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
next article
There is Turbulence & Trials, Jokowi: God willing, it will be easier in 2024!
(pgr/pgr)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230526155312-4-440962/jokowi-terbitkan-aturan-wilayah-pertambangan-bahan-nuklir
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Prime Minister Imran Khan banned from travel DW 26/05/2023
- Six stories the curators will NOT want you to talk about
- Jokowi publishes rules for ‘nuclear material’ mining areas
- Dana White warns bar stool could be damaged by ‘f****** corporate guys who don’t know Jack s***’
- Bolibruch advances to quarterfinal 100 meters hurdles at NCAA West Prelims
- India’s richest man targets fashion e-commerce with low-cost model
- Leicester named the best city to live and work in the East Midlands
- Google Pixel 7a review: mid-range smartphone with flagship camera hardware
- Meteorological Agency: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Tokyo
- Lula reports on a new conversation with Xi Jinping on Ukraine – Politics – CartaCapital
- Lara Trump tries to explain DeSantis’ remark about Donald Trump’s ‘red button’
- GT Vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Records