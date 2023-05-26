Politics
Six stories the curators will NOT want you to talk about
THE UK Parliament has entered a period of recess and with that comes a whole lot of fuss that the Tories are going to have to keep everyone safe from.
It’s been a busy few weeks for Rishi Sunak, not least because of the beautiful accelerated drama caused by Suella Braverman and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson being referred to the police over new allegations over his behavior in lockdown.
Amid all the big drama, it seems there were a few stories that came out before recess that the curators were keen for us all to miss.
The Jouker has gathered them all here for you.
Civil war around Boris Johnson
The former prime minister was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over potential further lockdown breaches this week.
As if that weren’t enough, leaked WhatsApp messages have laid bare the scale of the unrest that overwhelms conservatives.
Panicked MPs warned that the party could turn into a leap of fire and, rather dramatically, die.
The No10 was even forced to deny that Johnson was the victim of a politically motivated frame-up. It’s a bit of a mess.
Reversing Tory policy would help Scots
Conservatives certainly wouldn’t have wanted to hear Humza Yousafs’ announcement earlier in the week.
Speaking in a lengthy session, with the Conveners Group on Wednesday morning, Yousaf said Scottish government analysis showed that measures such as reinstating the 20-year hike in Universal Credit, reversing the two-child limit and other conservative policies would have a huge impact on poverty levels. in Scotland.
He said it could lift up to 10,000 children out of poverty, not something the Conservatives want to hear.
Retained EU bill
The Conservatives will probably be happy not to see each other much during recess, let alone the Opposition.
As is the norm these days, Tory MP and GB News presenter Jacob Rees-Mogg (below) yesterday slammed his own party for showing a lack of spine and wondered if he wanted to stay aligned with the EU.
This really begs the question of why Rees-Mogg even cares about his own party sometimes, given that he seems to go against most of what they stand for.
It comes as MPs debated House of Lords amendments to the withheld EU Law Bill, the first chance for MPs to scrutinize it since the government abandoned a pledge to scrap the laws of the EU’s compendium of laws by the end of 2023.
Alister Jack
Let’s face it, there are times when the UK government probably wants everyone to stop talking about the Scottish secretary.
But last week he was accused of making a sordid deal to delay his peerage after saying he would not accept his nomination by Boris Johnson while still an MP.
However, this led to the SNP accusing Jack of making a deal with Sunak. The prime minister has the option to overturn the honors appointments committee’s decision, but it could potentially mean even more drama for him.
New record for asylum arrears
Despite its promise to reduce the asylum backlog, Home Office statistics revealed that more than 170,000 people were waiting for a first decision.
Even Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick couldn’t get it all right, as he told the Commons that it was not correct to say that faster processing of applications would reduce arrivals and that according to in all likelihood, this would lead to an increase.
This was countered by the Prime Ministers’ official spokesperson who said: What we are focusing on is getting the numbers down, resolving the backlog is the right approach.
The Conservatives’ stance on immigration is certainly disconcerting, as Theo Paphitis found out last night in Question Time.
The Amazing Betrayal of Rishis
The Daily Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has been charged with stunning treason after dropping out of a flagship animal welfare programme.
The 2019 Conservative election manifesto promised to introduce new animal welfare laws, specifically banning exports of cattle for slaughter and cracking down on the smuggling of puppies.
The Kept Animals Bill cleared its first hurdle in 2021, but on Thursday Environment Minister Mark Spencer announced it had been scrapped.
The RSPCA said while the politicians wavered, the animals suffered and accused the Prime Minister of stunning betrayal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23549502.six-stories-tories-wont-want-talking/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Prime Minister Imran Khan banned from travel DW 26/05/2023
- Six stories the curators will NOT want you to talk about
- Jokowi publishes rules for ‘nuclear material’ mining areas
- Dana White warns bar stool could be damaged by ‘f****** corporate guys who don’t know Jack s***’
- Bolibruch advances to quarterfinal 100 meters hurdles at NCAA West Prelims
- India’s richest man targets fashion e-commerce with low-cost model
- Leicester named the best city to live and work in the East Midlands
- Google Pixel 7a review: mid-range smartphone with flagship camera hardware
- Meteorological Agency: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Tokyo
- Lula reports on a new conversation with Xi Jinping on Ukraine – Politics – CartaCapital
- Lara Trump tries to explain DeSantis’ remark about Donald Trump’s ‘red button’
- GT Vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Records