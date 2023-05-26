Six stories the curators will NOT want you to talk about

THE UK Parliament has entered a period of recess and with that comes a whole lot of fuss that the Tories are going to have to keep everyone safe from.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Rishi Sunak, not least because of the beautiful accelerated drama caused by Suella Braverman and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson being referred to the police over new allegations over his behavior in lockdown.

Amid all the big drama, it seems there were a few stories that came out before recess that the curators were keen for us all to miss.

The Jouker has gathered them all here for you.

Civil war around Boris Johnson



The former prime minister was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over potential further lockdown breaches this week.

As if that weren’t enough, leaked WhatsApp messages have laid bare the scale of the unrest that overwhelms conservatives.

Panicked MPs warned that the party could turn into a leap of fire and, rather dramatically, die.

The No10 was even forced to deny that Johnson was the victim of a politically motivated frame-up. It’s a bit of a mess.

Reversing Tory policy would help Scots



Conservatives certainly wouldn’t have wanted to hear Humza Yousafs’ announcement earlier in the week.

Speaking in a lengthy session, with the Conveners Group on Wednesday morning, Yousaf said Scottish government analysis showed that measures such as reinstating the 20-year hike in Universal Credit, reversing the two-child limit and other conservative policies would have a huge impact on poverty levels. in Scotland.

He said it could lift up to 10,000 children out of poverty, not something the Conservatives want to hear.

Retained EU bill



The Conservatives will probably be happy not to see each other much during recess, let alone the Opposition.

As is the norm these days, Tory MP and GB News presenter Jacob Rees-Mogg (below) yesterday slammed his own party for showing a lack of spine and wondered if he wanted to stay aligned with the EU.

This really begs the question of why Rees-Mogg even cares about his own party sometimes, given that he seems to go against most of what they stand for.

It comes as MPs debated House of Lords amendments to the withheld EU Law Bill, the first chance for MPs to scrutinize it since the government abandoned a pledge to scrap the laws of the EU’s compendium of laws by the end of 2023.

Alister Jack



Let’s face it, there are times when the UK government probably wants everyone to stop talking about the Scottish secretary.

But last week he was accused of making a sordid deal to delay his peerage after saying he would not accept his nomination by Boris Johnson while still an MP.

However, this led to the SNP accusing Jack of making a deal with Sunak. The prime minister has the option to overturn the honors appointments committee’s decision, but it could potentially mean even more drama for him.

New record for asylum arrears



Despite its promise to reduce the asylum backlog, Home Office statistics revealed that more than 170,000 people were waiting for a first decision.

Even Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick couldn’t get it all right, as he told the Commons that it was not correct to say that faster processing of applications would reduce arrivals and that according to in all likelihood, this would lead to an increase.

This was countered by the Prime Ministers’ official spokesperson who said: What we are focusing on is getting the numbers down, resolving the backlog is the right approach.

The Conservatives’ stance on immigration is certainly disconcerting, as Theo Paphitis found out last night in Question Time.

The Amazing Betrayal of Rishis



The Daily Mirror reports that Rishi Sunak has been charged with stunning treason after dropping out of a flagship animal welfare programme.

The 2019 Conservative election manifesto promised to introduce new animal welfare laws, specifically banning exports of cattle for slaughter and cracking down on the smuggling of puppies.

The Kept Animals Bill cleared its first hurdle in 2021, but on Thursday Environment Minister Mark Spencer announced it had been scrapped.

The RSPCA said while the politicians wavered, the animals suffered and accused the Prime Minister of stunning betrayal.