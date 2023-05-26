Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes sustainability in a sleeveless jacket made from PET bottles at the G7 summit in Japan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only making headlines this time for sartorial reasons. Last weekend’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan saw many international leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, where his choice of attire was more than meets the eye. He was seen wearing a beige sleeveless jacket made from recycled materials while visiting the Peace Memorial Museum and Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to unveil the bust statue of Mahatma Gandhi. According to reports, PM Modi’s beige kurta seen worn at the G7 summit in Japan came from recycled PET bottles from Tamil Nadu-based Shree Renga Polymers’ EcoLine clothing line. The beige sleeveless jacket or the chandan colored sadri jacket uses a soft fabric that is moisture wicking, anti-static and anti-microbial. It is made of polyester pinstripe fabric that has been produced from 25-30 recycled PET bottles. Also read: G7 Summit: Prime Minister Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue in show of solidarity in Hiroshima, Japan Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his public appearances and his presence on social networks, pleads in favor of maintaining and promoting Indian products. In light of the support for indigenous fabrics and craftsmanship, sustainable fashion has never had a better time to shine. This is not the first time PM Modi has made a responsible fashion statement. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing another sleeveless jacket from the EcoLine clothing line during a parliamentary session. He received this sleeveless jacket at the Indian Oil Corporation event in Bengaluru, which was also made from recycled PET bottles. The brand collects PET bottles, crushes and melts them in a confined space, then mixes the colors to make fibers that are then processed to create yarns designed to use fabric. This production technique would reduce water consumption by 90% and energy consumption by 50%. Also Read: It Took Bhumi Pednekar Just One Mesh Sari To ‘steel’ our hearts The need to switch to sustainable fashion and local products has been on the rise since Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014. The constant push for khadi by Prime Minister Modi is not only in theory but also in execution . The fabric, once a symbol of a self-reliant India during the freedom struggle, is a humble yet highly durable fabric. Earlier this year, Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with Khadi India showcased the humble fabric reimagined in contemporary designs Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and we’re sure many would take inspiration from Narendra Modi’s fashion choices in mind. Read also : Colorful by Athiya Shetty lehenga is a game changer for sustainable fashion

