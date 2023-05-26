New Club for Growth ad attacks Donald Trump over Social Security amid LIV golf tour





Conservative group Club for Growth is releasing a new ad that launches attacks on former President Donald Trump’s positions on Social Security, as its golf course in Washington DC hosts the LIV Golf Tour this weekend.

The announcement, first shared with CBS News, comes from the group’s trouble defense wing and is a five-figure buy that will air Saturday and Sunday on the tournament-hosting DC Marketplace CW Channel. The CW network is partly owned by CBS parent company Paramount Global. It will also appear digitally and geotagged around the course.

The spot criticizes Trump’s stance on Social Security reform, comparing it to President Joe Biden’s stance – both said they wouldn’t touch it even if the Social Security trust fund ran out of money. money over the next decade if nothing is done to prolong it. The announcement refers to a report by the board of the Social Security trust fund that says benefits for the elderly could be cut by 23% after 2033, if the trust fund runs out.

“With Donald Trump, it’s normal. Another plan that deceives people about what they’ve won,” the ad’s narrator said.

Rights reforms and where politicians stand on the issue have become a frequent topic for the field of declared Republican candidates and presidential hopefuls. Although there have been a few past instances where Trump has suggested he is considering reducing rights, he has since said he would leave rights programs alone and asserted in March that “Republicans should not under any circumstances vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.”

This election cycle, Trump has used the issue to attack Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who declared his candidacy on Wednesday and voted for budget proposals as a congressman that would raise the retirement age and create commissions to evaluate the reforms. As a candidate in 2012, DeSantis showed his support in an interview for “restructuring” Social Security “in a way that will be financially sustainable.”

“He wanted to decimate it and voted against it three times,” Trump said in a speech in Davenport, Iowa in March. “I won’t cut Medicare and I won’t cut Social Security.”

In the Trump campaign’s reaction to the announcement, they continue to lash out at DeSantis, noting his glitch-filled announcement on Twitter Spaces.

“Rookie mistakes and unforced errors – this is who DeSantis is and he’s fumbling to find a way to salvage his dying campaign. So now his political benefactor is trying to turn on voters and blatantly lie in order to manipulate an election “said the Trump campaign spokesperson. Steven Cheung.

On a radio show Thursday, DeSantis claimed Trump was “cherry picking” and “manipulating” votes and noted Trump’s support for raising the retirement age to 70 in his 2000 book, ” The America we deserve.”

“Now he’s attacking me for some of these budget votes where you have hundreds of pages of different policy proposals,” DeSantis said on Nashville’s “The Matt Murphy Radio Show.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who plans to run for president in 2024, has openly talked about making changes to rights programs. In an interview with Iowa’s Des Moines Register on Wednesday, he said raising the retirement age “definitely should be on the table,” but changes shouldn’t be made to anyone from over 40 years. Nikki Haley, a candidate already declared, has proposed a reform of rights for the younger generations, in particular by modifying the retirement age.

The Club for Growth group ran a previous ad criticizing Trump’s positions on Social Security and has clashed with the former president since the 2022 midterm elections, where the group and Trump backed opposing candidates from the GOP in the Republican primaries. The group has yet to endorse the 2024 Republican primary, but held a retreat for potential and declared donors in February. Trump was not invited.

The LIV Golf Tour, backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, is set to take place at two other Trump golf courses in Bedminister, New Jersey and Miami.

More Aaron Navarro

Aaron Navarro is a digital journalist covering politics.

