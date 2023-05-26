The Iowa caucus remains the nation’s first for Republicans and the candidates know itExBulletin





South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott holds his first town hall as a declared Republican presidential candidate at Novelty Machine and Supply Co. in Sioux City, Iowa on May 24, 2023.

Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

At the same time Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential bid on Twitter, dozens of voters gathered at a machinery and supply company in Sioux City, Iowa. DeSantis isn’t the only politician announcing a White House bid this week and that’s why these voters are here to see South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, another Republican presidential hopeful.

Myra Nelson, a retired music teacher, hoped Scott would enter the race and was thrilled to see him in northwest Iowa hold his first town hall so soon after his announcement.

“I was for Donald Trump but if he comes in it will be the same,” Nelson said. “A lot of slander, a lot of bad news about him. We need someone fresh and someone with good, solid ideas.”

Scott did not bring up DeSantis or Trump as he gave a speech and answered questions from the crowd. Instead, he talks about the US southern border, the fentanyl crisis, and tells his story of growing up poor in a single parent family. He bragged about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill that she signed into law this year, creating voucher-type college savings accounts so children could attend private school.

Scott has criticized Democrats on a number of issues, such as education and public school funding.

“They’re more interested in keeping these kids trapped in their schools and out of their futures,” Scott said. “They’re going to talk about the big opportunity party, give a brother a break!”

Scott has been well received but is relatively unknown in an area where Donald Trump is the frontrunner and enjoys great popularity with Republicans, particularly in Iowa. Candidates like Senator Scott, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy hope a victory in Iowa could give them the momentum to beat the former president who has made only one trip to the state since announcing his third candidacy.

Following DeSantis’ announcement, he will perform a three-state swing through early-voting states with a particular focus on the nation’s first-in-state Republican caucus. In previous appearances, DeSantis has hinted at what a campaign speech would sound like. He’ll likely draw comparisons between Florida and Iowa, as he did earlier this month at a fundraiser for Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra.

“You know, sometimes people will say to me…they’ll be like, ‘Governor, why aren’t other Republicans doing what you’re doing in Florida? ‘” DeSantis told the crowd at Sioux Center, Iowa. “I say ‘I say they do’ and they say ‘where? ” and I say ‘they do it in Iowa!'”

The importance of the state is clear to those who support Trump and those who want to derail his candidacy. Special interest groups like the conservative Americans for Prosperity are beefing up their staff to knock on doors and make phone calls.

Drew Klein is the director of its Iowa chapter.

“There’s a lot to be thankful for among GOP voters for the policies Trump helped implement when he was president,” he said of the group’s interest in new Republican leaders. “It’s no use to us if he can’t win any more general elections.”

Home voter and builder Kenan Davis favors DeSantis.

“I think there’s a very strong opportunity that he can win over a lot of voters who just have contempt for Trump,” Davis said.

Davis’ wife, Cui Davis, a real estate agent, has not made up her mind.

“For me, I’m always shopping,” she said. “I want to hear from all the candidates.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Iowa voters at a backyard party in Des Moines, Iowa on May 23, 2023.

toggle captionClay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

Clay Masters/Iowa Public Radio

The couple were invited to meet Mike Pence at a small party in Des Moines this week where the former vice president chatted poolside and snapped photos with voters. Pence is expected to announce its offer early next month. As he finished his speech, he told the crowd to take their jobs seriously as the nation’s first voters.

“Ask the tough questions. Shape leadership,” Pence urged. “Whatever role my little family and I end up playing in the days ahead, I know Iowa is going to give us a standard bearer.”

Republicans in this area can learn some lessons from history. Even though Trump won Iowa in 2016 and 2020, he came second in the caucuses when he first ran nearly eight years ago.

