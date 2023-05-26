Boris Johnson, Britain’s number one celebrity, wants to be locked up





The nation has voted Boris Johnson as the celebrity they would most like to see locked up in the dungeons, according to a new national study released today. The survey, commissioned by The Blackpool, Edinburgh and York Dungeons, saw one in five name the former Prime Minister their number one choice to be locked in the dark depths of attraction, with Prince Andrew landing second and personality controversial media Katie Hopkins rounding out the top three. Elsewhere, division broadcaster Piers Morgan also landed in the top five, with Morgan’s social media and TV presence contributing to the nations’ lack of love for the former Good Morning Britain presenter. Former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon also finished in the line of fire, while current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came close behind. Guy Fawkes At the other end of the political spectrum, the British have named Guy Fawkes as the number one prisoner they would like to see released from the attraction. The Notorious 17e The figure of the century was infamously involved in the Gunpowder Plot of 1605, in which he and a group of conspirators attempted to assassinate King James I and blow up the House of Lords. Fawkes won nearly half of the public vote (41%) to be freed, demonstrating that the UK has maintained its dissatisfaction with recent and current government, with the infamous Pendle Witches (23%) and Dick Turpin ( 14%) rounding up on the first three. Mark Mattinson, managing director of The York Dungeon, said: With all the political drama of recent years, it’s no surprise to see Boris Johnson top the charts as the household name Britons would most like to see locked in our Dungeons. Our patience with the current state of British politics is clearly running out, and that’s backed up as audiences have named Guy Fawkes as the Dungeons character they’d most like to see come out. Elsewhere, the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Louis Theroux and Lewis Capaldi often bring us respite and an escape from the seriousness of everyday life, so it’s nice to see them rewarded by being named the nation’s favorite celebrities of all time ! The five famous faces Britons would like to see locked up Boris Johnson (20%) Prince Andrew (12%) Katie Hopkins (7%) Piers Morgan (4%) Nicola Sturgeon (4%) Related: Were in the agony of the last Tice conservative majority

