IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium





Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad will host the 2023 Indian Premier League Final. Here’s everything you need to know about the venue, including seating capacity and history ahead of the clash at the IPL summit. The stadium is currently the largest in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 spectators. Located in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it was originally known as the Motera Stadium and was built in 1983. It regularly staged international matches until 2015 when it was completely closed and rebuilt with world-class infrastructure and facilities. It was reopened and inaugurated in 2021 by the current Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, after whom the stadium is also named. Modi served as chief minister of the state from 2001 to 2014 and also served as president of the Gujarat Cricket Association for six years from 2009. According to reports, the estimated cost of rebuilding the stadium was around INR 800 crore or USD 100 million. Narendra Modi Stadium also hosted the IPL 2022, which saw an attendance of 101,566 spectators, thus ranking in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the highest recorded match attendance. A History of Narendra Modi Stadium A total of 15 tests were played here. The first five-day match held here was between India and West Indies in 1983. Since reopening in 2021, three Tests have been played here. It also hosted a day-night test match in 2021 between India and England. Related story: ICC World Cup 2023 venues: Full list of cities and stadiums for 2023 World Cup 26 ODIs and seven T20Is also took place at La Motera. Over the years a number of records have been created and broken here. Sunil Gavaskar became the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Tests at this stadium in 1987, against Pakistan. Kapil Dev also had a memorable outing on this ground in 1995, when he landed his 432nd Test wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the world, breaking Richard Hadlees’ record. Sachin Tendulkar also scored his 18,000th ODI run at this venue, achieving the feat against Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2011 ODI World Cup. Bet on the IPL with our match center the partners bet365to manage here.



