Imran Khan’s medical report shows alcohol and cocaine use, claims Pak’s health minister





By India Today World Desk: Trouble is mounting for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as a medical test taken during his arrest in a corruption case revealed alcohol and cocaine use.

This was revealed during a press conference by Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on the former prime minister’s medical report, prepared by a panel of five doctors. If confirmed, Imran Khan, who is already facing more than 100 cases, will face further legal action.

Imran Khan’s urine sample was taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The initial medical report revealed the use of “toxic chemicals” such as “alcohol and cocaine”, the health minister said.

Abdul Qadir Patel, who said the government would release Imran Khan’s medical report, said Khan’s mental stability was questionable. He said there had been an ‘inappropriate move’ and that the ex-PM’s actions were not those of a ‘fit man’.

Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistan Rangers paramilitaries in a corruption case while at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9, sparking unrest across the country. Khan, who was ousted from power last year, was later released on bail and given a bond to protect against arrest in any case.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan has been accused of drug addiction. His ex-wife Reham Khan had alleged that she caught the PTI leader snorting coke.

“The typical one-day cocktail usually consisted of half an ecstasy tablet and a piece or two of coke, followed by two to three sedatives in the evening,” Reham Khan said.

