Content of Jokowi and Prabowo’s meeting at Bogor Palace leaked by Elite Gerindra





JAKARTA (RIAUPOS.CO) – Daily Chairman of Gerindra DPP Party Sufmi Dasco Ahmad disclosed the content of the meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and General Chairman of Gerindra Party who is also Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto at Bogor Palace, West Java, Thursday (5/25)/2023). Dasco says the meeting discussed more about Indonesia’s future land plans. “Pak Jokowi’s meeting with Pak Prabowo yesterday was a meeting between the president and his ministers who further discussed future defense plans and at the same time Pak Prabowo reported the results of Pak Prabowo’s visit to Malaysia yesterday,” he said. Dasco told reporters on Friday (5/26/2023). The DPR RI Vice President said the meeting also discussed the latest political developments. However, Dasco was reluctant to explain in more detail whether the presidential-vice-presidential couple or the coalition for the 2024 presidential election were also discussed during the meeting. “He updates the latest political issues a bit. So nothing is as imagined by friends of the media,” Dasco said. Earlier, Defense Minister who is also Chairman of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Bogor Palace in West Java on Thursday (5/25) afternoon. However, Minister Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratiko admitted that he was unaware of the issues discussed during President Jokowi’s meeting with Prabowo Subianto. It’s just that, Pratikno said, Jokowi and Prabowo meeting was a natural thing in state affairs.

“I haven’t read the schedule, Mr. President. Yes, I think it’s natural for the President to meet and so on and Mr. President to call his ministers, that’s normal,” Pratikno concluded. at PBNU office, Jakarta, Thursday (5/25). Source: Jawapos.com

Publisher: Edward Yaman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://riaupos.jawapos.com/politik/26/05/2023/302267/isi-pertemuan-jokowi-dan-prabowo-di-istana-bogor-dibocorkan-elite-gerindra.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos