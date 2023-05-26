Mega wave hits hard as China’s vaccine demands fall flat





China sees spike in Covid cases. AFP.

China has relied on its local vaccines to fight the deadly Covid which has again infected its population. However, Xi Jinping and his administration have denied that the shots done domestically are less effective. Covid-19 cases in China are expected to peak in June and up to 65 million people are expected to be infected with the virus, Washington Post says the report. It comes just six months after China dismantled its Zero Covid restrictions, allowing the virus to spread rapidly among the country’s 1.4 billion people. Related Articles China under new COVID cloud, cases to peak at 65 million per week by end of June World sport returns to China after years of Covid cancellations Less effective vaccines + Covid peak = More hospitalizations With more people infected with Covid, hospitals across the country may face a similar fate to January, when wards were full of patients, people lying in hallways due to lack of beds and morgues seeing long queues with people waiting with the bodies of their loved ones to perform the last rites. According to a report by world timesseveral Chinese citizens said they had been infected with Covid-19 for the second time in recent days. A report quotes the director of Third Peoples Hospital in Shenzhen as saying that 60% of COVID-19 patients treated in the past two weeks were infected for the first time, and 40% were re-infected with symptoms mainly like fever, sore throat and other respiratory illnesses. symptoms. But the symptoms of reinfected people are relatively mild, and the period of symptom development is relatively shorter. Chinese scientists call for better vaccines Leading scientist in China, Zhong Nanshan, said: “It is very important to develop a vaccine with better protection against the XBB variant. He said there are currently two XBB vaccines that have been preliminary approved, and three or four more will soon be approved. Speaking at a biotech conference in Guangzhou, Zhong Nanshan said he estimates the latest wave of infections will be more subdued compared to the previous wave that hit China late last year and in January. A variant leading to a spike in Covid cases in China According to the Zhong omicron variant, XBB, has fueled a resurgence in Covid cases across China. Following this pivot to life with the virus, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention stopped updating its weekly statistics earlier this month, leaving many questions about the true impact of Covid-19 in China no response. With contributions from agencies Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India News

