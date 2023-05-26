Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in May 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan May 19-21, 2023 at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan.

Additionally, he has embarked on an official visit to attend key multilateral summits such as the 49th Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad Summit in 2023.

Participation in the G7 Hiroshima 2023 Summit:

THE49th G7 summittook place from May 19 to 21, 2023 in Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan.

I.As India was invited as guest country for the G7 SummitPrime Minister Narendra Modi attended the annual G7 Advanced Economies Summit in Hiroshima under the Japanese Presidency on May 20, 2023. He spoke about the challenges facing the world, including food, fertilizer and energy security.

ii.Broad terms of the G7 Summit preferences include nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and security, regional issues, climate and energy, food and health, and development. Other priorities include digitization and science and technology.

iii. Other countries : Japan has also invited Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and some international organizations including the UN (United Nations) for the annual G7 summit in 2023. .

Initiatives taken at the G7 Summit:-

I.With the Hiroshima Leaders’ Vision on Nuclear Disarmament from the G7 Leaders, the countries of the group reaffirm the importance of disarmament and non-proliferation efforts to create a more stable and secure world.

ii.The countries of the group reaffirm the common commitment to the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and to work together and aim to raise up to $600 billion by 2027.

iii.Initiatives to support the clean energy transition in countries around the world, such as Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), 2050 Pathways Platform, Net Zero World (NZW) and the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge and discussions included commitment to the Paris Agreement, maintaining a global temperature increase limit of 1.5°C in

Target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 highlighting the increased urgency to reduce global GHG emissions by approximately 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035 .

iv.Initiative comprising national policies designed to achieve 100% or overwhelming penetration of sales of light-duty vehicles (LDVs) as zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2035 and beyond; achieve 100% electrified vehicles in new passenger car sales by 2035.

V. The summit also highlighted commitments to the goal of developed country Parties to jointly mobilize $100 billion per year in climate finance by 2020 to 2025 in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on climate change. Implementation.

About G7:

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental political forum made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; in addition, the European Union.

The G7 is not treaty-based and has no secretariat or permanent office. It is organized by a presidency which rotates between member states each year, with the presiding state setting the group’s priorities and hosting and organizing its summit;

Japan currently holds the G7 presidency for 2023. Italy will succeed Japan in the presidency in 2024.

Bilateral interview with world leaders:

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with several world leaders.

i.France: PM Modi had a meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron and reviewed the progress of the two countries in strategic partnership in various fields, trade, economic spheres, civil aviation, renewable energy, co-production and manufacturing in the defense sector, as well as cooperation civilian nuclear.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

ii. Urkrain: During the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means to find a way forward for Ukraine. He also assured that India would continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

iii.Japan: The Prime Minister also had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and the two discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship in different sectors including trade, economy and culture, ways to synergize the efforts of their respective G7 and G20 presidencies.

iv.South Korea: While meeting the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, Prime Minister Modi discussed ways to further enhance India-South Korea friendship in key development sectors and agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, high technology, computer hardware manufacturing, defence, semiconductors and culture.

v. Vietnam: PM Modi and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh discussed opportunities in defence, building resilient supply chains, energy, science and technology, human resource development, culture and people-to-people connections.

vi.Prime Minister Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and reviewed and assessed progress in bilateral relations, he also met with President of the United States of America (USA) Joe Biden.

Quad Summit 2023:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the third in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, 2023, alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and President Joseph Biden of the United States of America.

This summit was hosted by Australian Prime Minister Albanese in Japan.

The Quad Summit, originally scheduled for Sydney, Australia on May 24, had to be cancelled. The cancellation follows the US president’s announcement to postpone his visit due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

ii.Quad leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan discussed steps to deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change , maritime domain awareness and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific.

About Quad – The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad, is a strategic dialogue on security between the four countries Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

– Unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi

I.PM Modi unveiled a 42 inches big bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan on May 20, 2023.

ii.The bust of Mahatma Gandhi was donated by the Indian government to the city of Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan.

iii.The bust was sculpted by Laureate Padma Bhushan Shri Ram Vanji Sutar. The location of the bust site next to the Motoyasu River, which is close to the iconic Atomic Bomb Dome, was chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence.

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Genbaku Dome/A-Bomb Dome) was the only structure still standing in the area where the first atomic bomb was detonated on August 6, 1945. It is the iconic ruin of the Industrial Promotion Hall of Hiroshima Prefecture and it has become a symbol of both the horror of nuclear war and the hope for peace.

In December 1996, the Atomic Bomb Dome was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List based on the Convention for the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Among the dignitaries present at the unveiling ceremony are HE Nakatani Gen, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament; Mr. Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima City; Mr. Tatsunori Motani, President of the Municipal Assembly of Hiroshima; Hiroshima MPs and senior government officials; members of the Indian community; and followers of Mahatma Gandhi in Japan.

About Japan:-

Prime Minister – Fumio Kishida

Capital Tokyo

Cash – Japanese Yen

