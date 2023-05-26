Imran Khan says the past six months have been difficult for his family in the UK





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says the past six tumultuous months have been difficult to manage for his two sons living in the UK with ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Mr Khan survived an assassination attempt in November last year, taking three bullets to the legs of a man armed with an automatic pistol during a political rally.

He resumed campaigning in March, calling on the government to agree to new elections, addressing large crowds of supporters behind a bulletproof screen.

Yet within weeks he was dramatically arrested during an appearance before the High Court in Islamabad, dragged from the court premises by paramilitary forces linked to the Home Ministry, an act which the Supreme Court later upheld. declared illegal. Mr Khan claims that other assassination attempts have been made and accuses the government and intelligence agencies of orchestrating them, accusations the authorities deny.

Speaking earlier this week in an exclusive interview with Independent Urdu, Mr Khan was asked if his sons, who live in the UK, feared for his life.

Mr. Khan said: Yes. You know, it’s natural for all your sons to be worried.

I speak to them. They are worried because there was an assassination attempt on me that’s when they came to see me… It’s obvious[ly] not only the fear of assassination [but also] be put in jail. You know, for all your sons, it’s pretty hard to deal with.

During the interview, Mr Khan reiterated his claims that the Pakistani army chief wanted to tear down his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. [PTI]. He was asked if he was ready to talk to the army chief or the prime minister to bring about a solution to the political unrest in Pakistan.

He replied: So who are you going to talk to? The Prime Minister has nothing to do with it. They are just puppets.

However, he added that he was always ready to negotiate and open a dialogue with the country’s military. Yes, politicians should be ready to negotiate with anyone at any time. Because politicians resolve differences through dialogue, not through arms.

Mr Khan faces more than 100 criminal charges, including bribery and sedition, and has been shielded from arrest for many of them in the past two weeks. He says the charges are all politically motivated.

In addition to causing distress, the criminal prosecution had a direct impact on his family in Pakistan. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was present during a March police raid on his Lahore home, while Mr Khan was absent for a court appearance.

And she is also named as a defendant in corruption charges involving a trust on behalf of the couple. She was eventually granted temporary protection from arrest by a court after he predicted she would be targeted in what he describes as a government campaign to pressure him to drop his calls for new elections.

