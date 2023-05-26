How Erdoan showcased his ‘great achievements’ in science and technology in the election campaign

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has ruled Turkey for 21 years. During the first terms of his reign, Turkey experienced economic growth and one reduction In inequality. It was widely considered to be a pattern for Erdo’s long-term popularity.

However, inflation reached a A 24-year high of 85.5% in November 2022, creating speculation that economic instability was playing against Erdoan in the 2023 general election.

Despite this, in the first round of the election Erdogan garnered 49.5% of the vote. Some argued than what Erdoan calls his great achievements in science and technology were an important reason for its continued popularity.

In the weeks leading up to the first round, Erdoan made a series of announcements about his major achievements and upcoming plans. He unveiled plans for Turkey to send its first astronaut to the International Space Station by the end of the year. THE Aerospace and Technology Festival Teknofest was held to present many of these projects to the public. Erdoan also introduced Turkey’s new multifunction amphibious assault ship And a new Turkish armed droneable to take off aircraft carrier.

Erdoan clearly hoped that these announcements would boost his popularity, creating an image of Turkey becomes a world leader in science and technology. Erdoan’s government also oversaw the country Black Sea Gas Pipeline Projectan attempt to make Turkey energy independent. And more than 55 billion had been invested in the national defense industry as part of a project to make Turkey a world leader in defense products.

Create the Turkeys Own Car

Although the automotive industry has had an important role in the Turkish economyhe was dominated by foreign car manufacturers. But the idea of ​​having a national car brand has a long history. In 1961 the military government attempted develop the first Turkish car, Revolution, as a symbol of modern Turkey, but it was not very successful. This desire for a Turkish national car even turned into a popular movie.

In 2017, Erdoan invited six business groups to produce a 100% domestic and national car by 2023a year that marked the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey in addition to being an election year.

The six business groups and the ministry of science, technology and industry form Trkiyes Automotive Joint Venture Group (Togg) in 2019, aiming to build the first car made entirely in Turkey, which was also going to be an electric vehicle. Togg received the highest support package would have been given to any car company in Europe and North America (about 2.8 billion).



muhennak/Shutterstock



Despite the significant financial support and hype, the Togg car could not be 100% national and national because national suppliers did not have the capacity to make the main parts. Crucial, complex and expensive components, such as the battery, had to be imported.

In the end, only 51% of the Togg car was of domestic origin. This led to a change in the way it was described, rather than a 100% national and national car, Erdoan started calling it Trkiye’s car and claimed the product as a Turkish industrial victory.

Social costs

With political economists Gabor Scheiring And Tamas Gerocs I studied the implications of policies related to the Turkish automotive industry on social and economic development. The political interventions that led to the development of Togg and other Erdo achievements came to the detriment of workers. Changes made during the Erdoan years subcontracting legal for large companies, resulting in more precarious and poorly paid employment.

The number of unionized workers in the auto industry fell from 68% to just 17% between 2003 and 2023. Labor rights violations were reported at the Toggs plant.

Most people in Türkiye are unable to afford a new average car, not to mention the Togg car, which will be sold for 953,000 Turkish liras (38,500). This is approximately 112 times the minimum wage. More than 70% of workers in Türkiye earn the minimum wage or less.

Togg received broad public support despite his inability to deliver on the promise of a 100% Turkish car and deteriorating working conditions. In a survey, 94% of the population supported the initiative and this support was mainly based on nationalistic and patriotic motives, such as help your own country.

The car was described as a major success that would add success to turkeys ongoing achievement list. Erdoan described Togg as the shared pride of Trkiye and 85 million people. The companies involved in Togg have been declared good people.

Even supporters of opposition supported Togg and blamed opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu for not giving enough support to such an important initiative.

Rallying to nationalist support

It is not surprising that Erdo’s great achievements are at at the center of his electoral campaign. A few days before the first round, Erdoan rode in the first Togg car to get media coverage. He said the car will travel the roads of Europe with all its models soon and the Europeans will say that crazy Turks are coming.

The government has created an understanding that every Turk must work hard to raise the country to the level of developed civilizations. Low wages and precarious employment are the sacrifice what workers need to do for their country to achieve this goal. Those who die in industrial accidents such as mining disaster in Soma are called martyrs.

However, without being able to turn the economy around, Erdo’s projection of Turkey’s success and place in the world seems to have won.