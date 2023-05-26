The New York Times is mad that Donald Trump played in a LIV Golf Pro-Am





Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC will host LIV Golf this weekend. Donald Trump played in the Pro-Am on Thursday, prompting The New York Times to write a 1,200-word story about how the former president playing a meaningless round of golf at a course he owns is terrible for LIV Golf and her perception among Americans. .

The story is disguised as a golf play, when in reality it’s an excuse for the publication to rip Trump apart and remind its readers that everything the former president does in public is deplorable. That even includes playing a friendly round of golf at a course that bears his name, in the eyes of The Times.

Donald Trump played alongside Patrick Reed and Graeme McDowell at Thursday’s LIV Golf pro-am. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

From the title alone, you already know what you’re going to get: “LIV Golf wants to talk about sports”. Donald Trump is still looming.’ It paints a pretty clear picture that this “golf story” isn’t actually about golf.

In the second paragraph, writer Alan Blinder starts throwing around adjectives to describe Trump’s presence.

“Thursday morning, however, LIV’s road show had been reinjected with the political bent that followed the sophomore circuit as it convulsed professional golf: the talkative, limelight presence of former President Donald J. Trump, who is hosting one of the league’s tournaments this weekend at a course in northwest Washington,” the story read.

“The question of whether LIV can rise above Trump’s shadow, and if it even wants to, could go a long way in shaping how the league is perceived in years to come, especially in the United States, where it has struggled to gain a significant foothold against the PGA Tour. ”

LIV Golf is not hurt by Donald Trump, and vice versa

LIV Golf is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but The Times appears to believe Trump’s presence at events is on equal footing, as the league is solely funded by a country with a poor record in golf. of human rights.

“But for every day Trump appears at a LIV event, it’s a day LIV might as well write off as a day in which he won’t escape the pointed questions he’s spent a year trying to get past, or at least to say so. wants to pass.

Former President Donald Trump at the LIV Golf Pro-Am in DC (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

I’d like to think that the staff at The New York Times are smart enough to realize that these types of comments and stories make next to no sense in reality, but again, The Times takes pauses not to live in the real world on a fairly frequent basis.

It’s May 2023, people’s opinions of Trump have been clarified and absolutely nothing he does will change them, certainly not a round of golf with a few LIV players at a golf course he owns.

The same can be said of LIV Golf. With the league in its second year, people have either planted their flag in LIV’s camp and don’t care if it’s funded by Saudi Arabia, or they despise the league and all the players. who joined him.

The “shadow” of Trump does not affect the perception of LIV, because that perception has already been made.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/new-york-times-donald-trump-liv-golf-pro-am-washington/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos