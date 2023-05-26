‘Hiking with my sons’: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan on what he misses these days





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been at odds with the country’s current government and faces multiple cases following the violence after his May 9 arrest, recalled his days hiking with his sons.

Sharing a photo on Twitter of one such hike, he wrote: The only thing I miss these days is hiking in our northern mountains with my sons. Allah has blessed Pakistan with the best mountain trekking in the world. Inshallah one day we will make Pakistan the ski capital of the world.

It comes a day after Khan and his wife were banned from leaving the country. The federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list, a local news channel reported.

The former Pakistani prime minister, however, was protected from arrest until early next month by a court in Islamabad. The development comes as authorities have cracked down on Khan’s supporters. Thousands of people had staged protests against the violence and attacked public property and military installations after the Khans were arrested. The violence subsided a few days later, after Khan was released by order of the country’s Supreme Court.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has also locked horns with Pakistan’s military since last year when COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa withdrew support for his government and refused to make sure he wouldn’t lose not the no-confidence motion of the opposition in April. 2022, abruptly ending his term as Prime Minister.

