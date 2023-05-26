Deputy Minister of Justice and Human Rights Says Jokowi Will Amend Presidential Decree on Firli Bahuri Cs Term in KPK





Wamenkumham Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will soon issue a new presidential decree regarding the tenure of the KPK leadership. Photo/MPI

JAKARTA – Deputy Minister for Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) – Deputy Minister for Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej says that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will soon issue the latest Presidential Decree (Keppres) regarding the mandate of the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Jokowi’s latest presidential decree, Prof. Eddy said, concerns the extension of Firli Bahuri Cs term in the KPK. Firli Cs will officially extend his tenure at the anti-corruption agency until December 20, 2024 as per the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK). “Based on the explanation of the spokesperson of the constitutional court, there is no other interpretation that the mandate of the KPK leadership has been extended for one year until December 20, 2024” , said Professor Eddy during the confirmation, Friday (26/5/2023). “Thus, the president will modify the presidential decree regarding the term of the KPK leadership which will end on December 20, 2023, extended for one year until December 20, 2024,” he continued. Earlier, the spokesman of MP Fajar Laksono assured that the tenure of the KPK leaders to be extended to five years was effective from the date the decision was read on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Thus, the tenure of the KPK leaders Firli Bahuri Cs era KPK leaders would be extended until 2024. “As stipulated in the law on the Constitutional Court, the decision is valid and binding since it was pronounced in plenary session to pronounce the decision,” said the head of public relations and national cooperation, Fajar Laksono during of its confirmation, Friday (26/5/2023). The implementation of the implementation of the decision to extend the tenure of the KPK leadership under the Firli Bahuri era, Fajar explained, was contained in the considerations of paragraph [3.17] pages 117. In this point, it is stated: Considering that given the current mandate of the KPK leadership which will end on December 20, 2023, i.e. in about 6 (six) months, without intending to judge concrete cases, it is important for the Court to rule immediately on the case a quo in order to ensure legal certainty and fair benefits. The Constitutional Court has rushed to rule on this case so that the decision will bring certainty and just benefits to the petitioner in particular and to the entire current leadership of the KPK. “The KPK leaders who are currently serving for a term of 4 years which will end in December 2023 will have their term extended for the next 1 year so that their term is even 5 years as per this MK decision,” Fajar explained. Referring to Fajar Laksono’s explanation, Prof. Eddy said that the Constitutional Court provided a very clear interpretation regarding the implementation of the mandate of the KPK leadership. The tenure of the KPK leadership will begin to take effect in the era of Firli Cs. “The explanation of the spokesman of the Constitutional Court brings certainty so that there is no more controversy in the interpretation of the decision of the Constitutional Court in the case a quo”, concluded Professor Eddy . (shout)

