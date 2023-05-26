Boris Johnson meets Donald Trump during US tour for Ukraine talks





Former rulers Boris Johnson And donald trump met in the United States this week for discussions on Ukraineit was revealed. The two men held a summit on Thursday during Mr Johnson’s tour of the United States to “discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory”, the former’s spokesman said. Prime Minister. Both leaders have been under investigation since leaving their country’s top jobs, with Mr Trump currently facing multiple indictments in multiple states. He is currently running to replace Joe Biden as president for his second stint in the White House. Mr Johnson is being investigated by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he was in contempt of Parliament with assurances that Covid-19 rules were always followed in Downing Street under his leadership, the claims were later proven to be false. Mr Johnson insists he has always been honest to the best of his knowledge when giving assurances to MPs, but if the committee decides otherwise he could face a sanction that would see him lose his seat. If the committee recommends a 10-day suspension from parliament and MPs approve it, a by-election could follow. If he is suspended for 10 days, voters in his constituency will be asked if they wish to remove him as an MP by signing a recall petition. If 10% of eligible voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip sign the petition, it will trigger a by-election. Mr Johnson has a majority of 7,210 votes in his constituency, winning 52.6% of the vote in 2019, but Labor won 37.6% and hopes it can oust the former prime minister. What did Boris Johnson really know about the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our sources, in their own words, hear the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our time… Trump pleaded not guilty in New York last month to 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to silent payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sex. He denied wrongdoing. He has made the long list of other investigations into his personal, professional and presidential conduct central to his campaign to reclaim the White House in 2024. The Republican has cast himself as the victim of a coordinated, politically motivated effort to smear his chances. He has repeatedly attacked prosecutors, accusers and judges by name and has shown no willingness to back down even after a recent $5million verdict in a sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against him. The plaintiff in that case, writer E Jean Carroll, filed a new claim Monday seeking an additional $10 million or more to hold Trump accountable for remarks he made disparaging her on CNN the day after the May 9 verdict. . Trump responded by doubling down on his assertion that Carroll’s allegations were a fabricated false story and a TOTAL scam” and that his case is “part of the Democrats’ playbook to tarnish my name and person.

