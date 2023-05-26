6 Best Restaurants Near Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad For Post-Game Cravings





The Indian Premier League (IPL) has undeniably become one of the most exciting and popular sporting events in India and the world. The IPL craze is a phenomenon that has captivated cricket fans, celebrities and even casual viewers. Above all, the excitement surrounding the IPL Finale has reached new heights. And if you are a resident of Ahmedabad, you might be among those who travel to Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the epic final. After an exhilarating match of cricket, it’s not uncommon to have nighttime food cravings. Here is where you need to head to get rid of your hunger pangs after watching IPL Finale 2023: Best restaurants after watching IPL Finale 2023 1. Fusion Pizza It’s a must-visit destination for pizza lovers of all ages. When you enter you are greeted by the inviting aroma of freshly baked crust and the warm, friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re a pizza connoisseur or just fancy a satisfying slice, The Fusion Pizza is the place to be after IPL Finale 2023. Or: Nikol, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

When: 11:23 a.m.

Cost: 400 for two people (approximately) 2. Honest Restaurant For over 20 years, this popular Gujarati restaurant has been serving the city of Ahmedabad. They offer a wide variety of Gujarati dishes including thalis, curries and snacks. The restaurant is known for its fresh, authentic cuisine and friendly service. Or: Reed Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

When: 11:01 a.m.

Cost: 460 for two people (approximately) Also read: The IPL final is almost here, watch it in these 5 places in MumbaI 3. Mahalaxmi Bhaji Pavement If you crave a tasty and comforting meal, this restaurant is the perfect place. With its mouth-watering pav bhaji, lively atmosphere and friendly staff, it has earned its reputation as a go-to destination for pav bhaji lovers, leaving taste buds satisfied and hearts content. Or: Chandkheda, Ahmedabad

When: 5:00 p.m.

Cost: 300 for two people (approximately) 4. New Frozen Land If you’re craving a delicious sandwich that hits all the right spots, this is your destination. With its delicious flavors, fresh ingredients and inviting ambiance, it has earned its reputation as a sandwich heaven, providing a delicious experience for sandwich lovers of all kinds after the IPL Finale 2023! Or: Chandkheda, Ahmedabad

When: 11 a.m. 11 p.m.

Cost: 500 for two people (approximately) 5. Jugaadi Adda Jugaadi Adda is heaven for street food lovers looking for an authentic taste of Maharashtra. With its savory delights, lively ambience and warm hospitality, it has established itself as a go-to destination for anyone seeking the vibrant flavors of Maharashtrian street food. Or: Chandkheda, Ahmedabad

When: 10:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m.

Cost: 500 for two people (approximately) 6. Restaurant Hocco It is a lively restaurant that brings the appetizing flavors of chole bhature. Located in a bustling corner of town, Hocco Eatery is heaven for food lovers looking for the authentic taste of this beloved street food. Perfect after watching IPL Finale 2023! Or: Chandkheda, Ahmedabad

When: 11 a.m. 11 p.m.

Cost: 400 for two people (approximately) Which of these will you head to first after IPL Finale 2023? Cover image credits: Cloth

