Imran Khan says after being placed on no-fly list





Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. ReutersImran Khan thanks the government for placing him on the list of flight ban. The former prime minister says he won’t go because he has no overseas assets. The head of the PTI says he will instead spend a holiday in the mountains of Pakistan.

After being placed on the no-fly list along with 226 leaders and lawmakers from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Friday thanked the government for saying it does not did not plan to travel abroad.

A day earlier, Khan and hundreds of PTI leaders, sources say, were added to the FIA’s Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) to prevent them from traveling overseas for their involvement in the violent riots of May 9 causing damage to public and private property, especially those belonging to the country’s armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief wrote: “I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel overseas.”

Citing reasons for his plans, the former prime minister who was removed from office following a vote of no confidence in April last year said he had ‘no property or business there. abroad or even a bank account outside the country”.

However, if he has the opportunity to go on vacation, Khan said he would choose the mountains in the north of the country, calling these sites his “favorite place on earth”.

“If and when I have the opportunity to vacation, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth,” he added.

According to the sources, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was also placed on the list which also includes PTI politicians Murad Saeed, Maleeka Bokhari, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The sources further claimed that some PTI leaders and bureau members had attempted to leave the country in the past three days, but were detained at airports.

In order to prevent them from leaving the country, their names were sent by the police, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and intelligence agencies.

Thousands of workers and party leaders have been arrested in the crackdown on the PTI since May 9 for their alleged involvement in the riots that left at least 8 dead and injured dozens more.

Several party leaders and lawmakers, including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, among others, have since publicly denounced the attacks on state facilities and announced their departure from the former party in power since the May 9 Vandalism.

