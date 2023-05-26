Anies Baswedan and the conflict of opinions of the government concerning the construction of roads in the era of Jokowi against SBY, here is the data of the BPS





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan criticize the development of the era of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi which is considered less than during the time of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) as president. He said that Jokowi only managed to build free roads of around 19,000 kilometers, whereas in the past SBY the road built without payment is 144,000 or 7.5 times longer. Responding to Anies’ criticisms, the Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) to the Ministry of Finance also opened its voice. So what about the version of the data from the Central Bureau of Statistics? Referring to data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), in 2004, no less than 372,928 kilometers of national roads were built at the beginning of SBY’s presidency. The total length of roads is divided into three, namely 34,628 kilometers of national roads, 40,125 kilometers of provincial roads and 298,175 kilometers of regency or city roads. Ten years have passed, the construction of national roads in Indonesia under the leadership of SBY has increased to 517,753 kilometers. The data includes 46,432 km of national roads, 53,528 km of provincial roads and 417,793 km of regency or urban roads. With this data, it can be seen that there was an increase of 144,825 kilometers of roads built by SBY during his 10 years as president. Then road construction data turned to Jokowi during his leadership from 2014 to present. Based on the latest BPS data for 2021, the number of national roads built by the government is 546,116 kilometers. It consists of 47,017 kilometers of national roads, 54,551 kilometers of provincial roads and 444,548 kilometers of regency or city roads. Next: The total number of national roads built by Jokowi has increased



