Donald Trump’s CNN town hall failure echoes McCarthy’s coverage | Paul Fanlund





Christiane Amanpour has recently become an even brighter journalistic star, and that has nothing to do with her daily job as chief foreign correspondent for CNN.

That’s because she publicly condemned her employer for hosting a widely televised town hall in which former President Donald Trump did what he always does: repeatedly interrupt the moderator and lie endlessly, pushed by an audience of sycophants in the studio who approved of his cruelty.

Amanpour got almost everything in her review except the part in which she contrasted Trump’s coverage failures with the supposedly best press performance in Wisconsin’s coverage of Joseph McCarthy, the late disgraced U.S. Senator, in the 1950s.

Larry Tye, who wrote a 500-page book on McCarthy’s demagoguery, begs to hold off. Well, go ahead, as well as Tyes’ outlook on the CNN event.

Amanpour, speaking recently to the graduating class of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, criticized CNN for allowing a Republican-only studio audience and presenting the event live, limiting any possibility of verification. facts.

My management thinks they did the right thing as a service to the American people, she told the Columbia audience. I still respectfully disagree with allowing Donald Trump to appear in this particular format.

She said it was naive to think the event would succeed, given Trump’s track record: He just grabs the stage and dominates, no matter how hard the moderator tries to aim for the finish. It doesn’t often work. Amanpour had what she called a robust conversation with CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who defended the town hall as newsworthy.

Amanpour said journalism executives could learn from 1950s predecessors, who she said refused to give McCarthy attention unless his crude lies, witch hunts and rants reached a level. basic evidence.

Unfortunately, this theme of reporters as heroes of the 1950s didn’t ring true to me, having learned how William T. Evjue, founder of The Capital Times, was an isolated case for years in this newspaper of intense scrutiny. by McCarthy from the late 1940s.

I emailed Tye, a former Boston Globe reporter and prolific author whose extensively researched 2020 book on the disgraced Republican senator was titled: Demagogue: The Life and Shadow of the Senator Joe McCarthy. (The Cape Times excerpted part of the book for a print cover.)

Interesting comments from the great Amanpour, but sadly totally wrong, Tye replied via email. The press, as you know, has published false statements from McCarthy since the first big lie he told in Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1950, when he said he had a list of 205 spies in his hand. at the State Department.

The fact that he couldn’t substantiate that claim didn’t matter, just like it didn’t matter when he made a page day after day for the next two years, Tye said. The defenses of those he accused were usually relegated to page 57 of the following days’ newspaper, alongside ads for corsets.

McCarthy offers an object lesson, but on what not to do, how inaction or complicity of the press enables demagogues like McCarthy.

Tye said brave reporters such as columnist Drew Pearson and TV commentator Edward R. Murrow stepped in late to catch up on their colleagues’ mistakes and confront the bully. Tye said the press failed to expose McCarthy even though it would have been easier because he was only a senator and not an ex-president.

Tye elaborated further in a phone conversation: Before the press was McCarthy’s handicapper, it was in a dramatic and, I think, embarrassing way.

The press blew up, he said, when it uncritically covered McCarthy’s accusations that there was a communist behind every pillar of the State Department. By the time they catch up with him and tell him what’s up, we want to see the list you were holding in your hand, he had already passed.

The press was perpetually late in verifying his accusations before they made it to the front page of the news. And it was a huge challenge for the press, and it took the press like it took too long for most senior US government officials to figure out what they had done wrong and correct their course.

Tye was scheduled to speak this week at the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene, Kansas, about why it took then-President Dwight Eisenhower, another Republican, so long to stand up to McCarthy. The press was also guilty, he said.

The mainstream American media was just repeating what McCarthy had said. Most of the exceptions were newspapers like yours in Wisconsin that knew who this guy was and how unjustifiable his accusations were from his early days, Tye added.

A key difference between McCarthy and Trump was that McCarthy was not a master of the new medium of television, Tye said. His poor performance in front of the cameras, including at the Army-McCarthy hearings, and his clumsy attempt to refute Murrow by appearing alone on the Murrows show precipitated his downfall, Tye said.

Donald Trump doesn’t play well in the McCarthy-dominated world of print, but he’s mastered the world of television in a way the best journalist can’t begin to contend with, Tye said.

Even giving CNN the benefit of the doubt that I’m not sure it deserves, (the network) was trying to build a large audience, (not) a fair and balanced event. I think they had a large audience and learned the hard way that you don’t take the master of a medium from their medium.

Tye added: The idea that you can go on and give him a forum like this and expect you won’t get trampled is naive. You don’t defeat a demagogue in a demagogue forum.

Coming from an expert in political demagogy, it is a maxim to remember.

