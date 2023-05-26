As the Pakistani government put former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the no-fly list, here’s how it responded





Undaunted after being placed on the no-fly list, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at senior leaders of the ruling coalition on Friday, saying he was not planning to travel abroad as he did not own any foreign property or business.

Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders and former assembly members of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were reportedly banned from leaving the country on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote: “I want to thank the government for putting my name on the ECL as I have no plans to travel overseas as I have no properties neither companies abroad nor even a bank account outside the country.” “If and when I get the chance to vacation, it will be in our northern mountains, my favorite place on earth,” he said.

The Exit Control List (ECL) is managed by the Home Office and concerns people who are not allowed to leave the country due to pending court cases or other reasons.

Earlier, Samaa News reported on Thursday that the Pakistani government has banned Khan, his wife and at least 80 people from leaving the country.

The federal government has decided to add the names of 80 people, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, to the no-fly list, according to the report.

Top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including party supremo Nawaz Sharif, are accused of amassing huge wealth in countries like the UK.

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in rigorous imprisonment by an anti-corruption court in one of three corruption cases against him in the Panama Papers scandal in 2018.

During the trial, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had presented around 21 witnesses to prove that the Sharif family cannot justify the money trail to buy four flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London. It is alleged the properties were bought with corruption money in the 1990s when he was twice prime minister.

Sharif, however, denied any wrongdoing and insisted they were bought with the rightful money.

Khan, 70, and several senior leaders of his party are facing cases related to the violence that erupted after the PTI leader was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case. On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested Khan at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to Khan’s arrest.

The crowd also stormed the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

Thousands of Khan supporters have been arrested following the violence that the mighty army has called a dark day in the country’s history.

Several senior PTI leaders were also arrested following the unrest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that those implicated in attacks on military installations would be tried in military courts while those accused of attacks on civilian targets would be prosecuted under civilian laws.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s PTI party following attacks by its supporters on military installations following the former prime minister’s arrest.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

