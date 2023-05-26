Boris Johnson has questions to answer over Checkers party claims, says Starmer | Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson had new questions to answer over allegations of lockdown parties at Checkers, despite the public being fed up with stories about his breaking the law.

The Labor leader said there were people who felt both hurt and tired of the continuing saga, but there were now questions about why these allegations had not been published before.

Starmer weighed in on the controversy after the Cabinet Office referred new allegations of wrongdoing to police this week. They did so after seeing diary entries about guests who were at Checkers during the pandemic, which Johnson gave to attorneys representing him in the Covid investigation.

Police fined Johnson more than a year ago in connection with an event in June 2020 on his birthday. More than 100 fines were issued to others at events in and around Downing Street.

The Partygate saga contributed to Johnson’s demise as prime minister, but the former prime minister has since debated whether a return is possible. However, Johnson still faces an investigation by the Members’ Privileges Committee into whether he misled the House of Commons by saying all Covid rules were followed.

On Friday, Starmer told broadcasters: I think people are sick of the stories about Boris Johnson. The core of this is a simple truth that across the country people have made massive sacrifices during Covid.

Some people miss the birth of their baby, miss the funeral of a close family member. It’s deeply personal things and growing revelations about Boris Johnson, I think, that just add to that sense of pain, and people are sick of it.

I think there are now questions about why these allegations were not published before, all these allegations.

Obviously, there will be investigations, I understand that.

At the heart of it all is a very human sense of one rule for us, which we obey, another rule for Boris Johnson and those at the top of the Conservative Party.